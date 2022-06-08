Face Mask Market Emergen Trend & Worth USD 58.17 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of surgical procedures in hospitals is a significant factor driving global face mask market growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A novel report on global Face Mask market is published by Emergen Research, offering current developments and emerging trends of the market. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Face Mask market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.

The global face mask market size was USD 76.72 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a significantly smaller size of USD 58.17 Billion in 2028, and register a decreasing growth rate of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2022 due to the drastic surge in demand for face masks due to COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the onset of the second wave in 2021.

Before 2020, face masks were generally used in healthcare facilities during surgeries/operations and by industrial workers and people staying in highly polluted areas. Also, consumer awareness about benefits of face mask was low earlier, unlike during the pandemic. However, during the pandemic, face masks witnessed a spiraling increase in demand, which is expected to gradually trend downward as the situation comes under control in the latter part of the forecast period, leading to a decreasing growth rate of the face mask market in late 2021.

To Get Sample PDF Copy Of This Click At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/688

Steady revenue growth of the face mask market can be attributed to increasing number of surgical procedures in hospitals. Surgeons and nursing staff are mandated to wear face masks during surgery to prevent transmission of germs from nose or mouth of medical personnel into patients’ wound or incision and also to protect from splashes or sprays from a patients’ body. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases among an increasing geriatric population and growing incidence of road accidents and sports injuries are driving need for increasing number of surgical procedures. Also, escalating demand for cosmetic surgery procedures is driving demand for face masks. As per statistics released by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), around 18 million individuals opted for minimally invasive cosmetic surgical procedures in the US in 2018.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Face Mask market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Face Mask market:

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., The 3M Company, Ambu A/S, Cantel Medical Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Makrite, Owens & Minor Inc., and Uvex Group.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/face-mask-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global face mask market on the basis of product type, material type, usability, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Surgical Masks

Respirators

N-series

P-series

R-series

Others

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Polyurethane

Polypropylene

Polyester

Cotton

Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Disposable

Reusable

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

Industries

Individuals

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook of Face Mask Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Features of the Face Mask Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/688

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.