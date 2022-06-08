Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market Share Reached USD 10.85 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing prevalence of chromosome syndrome in babies is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a new report on the Global Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market that offers key insights about the regional and global scope of the Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market. It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

prenatal testing and newborn screening market is projected to be worth USD 10.85 Billion by 2027, The prenatal testing and newborn screening market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in detecting fetal chromosome defects. Prenatal testing is considered superior to other screening modalities, particularly for trisomy 21 (one of the most prevalent congenital anomalies). Prenatal testing enables individuals to make informed decisions as to whether diagnostic testing should be carried out. Associated fetal chromosomal anomalies typically include the benefit or lack of genetic material that can differ from small segments to small segments of chromosomes to entire chromosomes.

Key Highlights from the Report

In April 2019, Progenity Inc. made an announcement about the introduction of the Resura Prenatal Test, a non-invasive, personalized prenatal check for monogenetic diseases.

Ultrasonography is projected to observe a significant growth rate in the forecast period, owing to the ability of the ultrasound diagnosis to detect anomalies in the position of the baby and actions within the womb.

The hospital held a substantial market share in 2019 due to the growing introduction of non-invasive prenatal testing, coupled with rapid technological developments in newborn screening, the presence of skilled professionals, and better reimbursement scenario.

North America dominated the market for Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening in 2019 due to the availability of technologically advanced healthcare research system and developments in whole-genome sequencing.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Color Genomics, Edinburgh Genomics, Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, CRISPR, Illumina Inc., Editas Medicine, and Qiagen NV, among others. and others as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

The report further segments the global Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global prenatal testing and newborn screening market on the basis of type, test type, technology, instrument, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prenatal Testing

Newborn Screening

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Non-Invasive

Invasive

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mass Spectrometry

Electrophoresis

Enzyme Immunoassays

DNA Assays

Instrument Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ultrasonography

Reagent and Assay Kits

Tandem Quadrupole Detector

Incubator Shaker

Hearing Screen Instruments

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Maternity & Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

