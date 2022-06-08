3D Scanner Market Projected to Reach $1.3 billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report by MarketsandMarkets™, the "3D Scanner Market by Offering (Hardware, Software and Solutions, Services), Type (3D Laser Scanners, Structured Light Scanners), Range, Technology, Product, Application, End-Use Industry, Region (2021-2026)", was valued at USD 892 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 1.3 billion by the end of forecast period; growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2026. The key factors driving the growth of the 3D scanner market is increased demand for automotive inspection propels the market growth.

3D scanner market for hardware segment is anticipated to account for highest market share.



Advancements in 3D scanning technology are making 3D scanners increasingly popular for metrology applications as they are fast and cost-effective. Optically tracked 3D scanning and probing systems use a set of cameras to track the location of the 3D scan head or probe in 3D space. These systems offer freedom of movement, ensure improved accuracy over distance, and can include dynamic referencing. Dynamic referencing systems work by attaching targets or light-emitting diodes (LED) lights to an object that is to be scanned. This allows cameras to track the object part to be scanned and scan or probe head separately from each other. The net result is that the part can be moving even while scanning resulting in no loss of accuracy or data quality. These advancements in 3D scanning systems is expected to drive the adoption in the global market.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=119952472



3D Laser scanner is estimated to hold over half of the market share of 3D scanner market during projected period.



Accuracy and versatility offered by 3d laser scanners contribute to their rapid adoption in different industries. Light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation (LASER) is an electronic device that produces light radiation through optical amplification. Laser scanners can capture thousands of data points of a physical object per second in dark and well-lit environments. The prime advantage of lasers in metrology and scanning applications is that they enable fast and noncontact measurement processes. They provide the exact locations of the coordinates of scanned objects to a system.

Browse in-depth TOC on “3D Scanner Market”

104 - Tables

55 - Figures

206 - Pages



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=119952472



The 3D scanner market for automotive is expected to account for largest share.



Increased requirement of inspection of automobiles using 3D scanners. Designing and styling of automobiles play an important role in the automotive industry. The rough design work is mostly carried out in a virtual environment, while clay model manufacturing or rapid prototyping are proven methods to apply the finishing touch to automobiles. 3D laser scanners offer speed and precision to quickly verify physical models and reverse engineer any shape modifications. They accurately capture freeform surfaces by acquiring thousands of measuring points per second without the involvement of a prototype.

Key Market Players



Hexagon (Sweden),

FARO Technologies (US),

KEYENCE Corp. (Japan),

Jenoptik (Germany),

Nikon Corp. (Japan),

ZEISS Group (Germany),

Perceptron (US),

Renishaw (UK),

Creaform (Canada)….



3D scanner market in Europe to grow at healthy rate during forecast period.



The 3D scanner market in Europe continues to grow at a healthy rate owing to the increased demand in automotive and other industries such as heavy machinery, energy and power, and electronics also witness surged demand for these scanners. This is expected to drive the growth of the 3D scanner market during the forecast period. Europe is home to leading 3D scanner manufacturers such as ZEISS (Germany), Hexagon (Sweden), Renishaw (UK), and GOM (Germany). The key countries contributing to the growth of the market in the Rest of Europe include Sweden, Russia, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Related Reports:



Industrial Metrology Market by Offering, Equipment, Application (Quality & Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Mapping & Modelling), End-User Industry, Geography (2021-2026)

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com