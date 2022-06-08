Wireless Electronic Health Records (EHRS) Market to Reach USD 91.72 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 18.2% |Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 24.16 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.2%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for mobile EHRs

Increasing utilization of advanced technologies and devices to enhance quality and tracking of clinical information of patients are key factors driving market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wireless Electronic Health Records (EHRs) market size is expected to reach USD 91.72 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by increasing deployment and use of more advanced technologies and devices to enhance treatment quality and efficiency in tracking clinical information of patients. Benefits obtained by deploying wireless EHRs include reduced medical errors, improved patient care and safety, and reduction in healthcare costs. Connected EHRs over secure wireless or the Internet enable remote access to medical records via satellite sites, or even from home. Convenience and quick access to patient information by authorized healthcare personnel to enable faster response and enhanced treatment are other key factors expected to boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Wireless Electronic Health Records market report focuses on the economic developments and consumer spending trends across different countries for the forecast period 2020 to 2028. The research further reveals which countries and regions will have a better standing in the years to come. Apart from this, the study talks about the growth rate, market share as well as the recent developments in the Wireless Electronic Health Records industry worldwide. Besides, the special mention of major market players adds importance to the overall market study.

Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/865

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2020, KareXpert launched a new integrated, cloud-based platform, with built-in EHR in India. The new platform is expected to help healthcare facilities in the country to go paperless. The new platform is suited for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and has ability to support patients, nurses, and doctors on mobile and desktop devices, by compiling data involving medication administration requests, computerized physician order entry, and patient health records. The platform has the potential to support multi-facility location hospitals to have integrated EHR per patient on a real-time basis.

Wireless electronic health records devices segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increase preference for remote patient monitoring and need for timely intervention to prevent acute exacerbations of chronic illness are major factors boosting demand for wireless electronic health record devices.

Clinical segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Ability of wireless EHRs to provide clinical functions such as results management, health information and data, decision supports, and order entry and support is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Hospitals segment accounted for a significantly larger revenue share in the global wireless electronic health records market in 2020. Greater efficiency in maintaining and sharing patient information and date are key factors boosting deployment of wireless EHRs in the healthcare industry, particularly in hospitals and long-term care facilities

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Wireless Electronic Health Records market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Abbott Laboratories, Drägerwerk AG, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Medtronic plc, Oracle Corporation, Siemens AG, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., and Carematix Inc.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/865

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2021-2028.

Emergen Research has segmented the global wireless electronic health records market on the basis of type, application, end-use, specialty, mobile technologies, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Wireless Electronic Health Records Software

Wireless Electronic Health Records Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Administration

Pharmacy

Clinical

Radiology

Nursing

Laboratory

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Long-term Care Facilities

Physician Offices

Hospitals

Others

Specialty Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Neurology

Cardiology

Urology

Orthopedic

Pediatrics

Ophthalmology

Oncology

General Surgery

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Others

Mobile Technologies Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial Cellular

Wireless LANs

Bluetooth

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Satellites

Zigbee

WiMAX

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/865

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Wireless Electronic Health Records market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Wireless Electronic Health Records market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Wireless Electronic Health Records market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Wireless Electronic Health Records Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/865

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

retinal imaging market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/retinal-imaging-market



wireless electronic health records market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wireless-electronic-health-records-market



application performance monitoring market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/application-performance-monitoring-market



digital water market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-water-market



adaptive learning market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/adaptive-learning-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Wireless Electronic Health Records Market Size Worth USD 91.72 Billion in 2028