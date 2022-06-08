Michigan Videographer Lotus Black Makes Impact in Local and National Communities

Lotus Black Lotus Black & Nick Caster Lotus Black

Lotus Black is one to watch in visual media

I watched Lotus Black donate his time to help creatives and others, I felt called to help open more opportunities that would grow his brand.” — Nick Caster

Widely acknowledged for his visionary flair, highly renowned American businessman Nick Caster has been creating significant waves in the industry. On a mission to catapult dreamers to the summits of their respective trades, he addressed himself to the challenge of creating a brand that focuses on the creation and development of emerging markets in renewable energy, custom military fabrication, B2B/B2C products, and steel structures. Armed with an effective growth strategy, he has successfully positioned his company NC1 Agency along with some of the world's biggest brands, helping them reach even more impressive heights.

As someone who has always been passionate about helping people get ahead, Nick Caster knew that he was meant to use his entrepreneurial prowess to facilitate success for others. While in Michigan, Nick Caster met Jacob Lewis Aka “Lotus Black” at an event planned by Angel Coon at Earthwise Studio Shop in Twin Lakes, Michigan. After the event, Nick Caster and Lotus Black ventured to brand a West Michigan DJ within the LGBT community. They were successful at taking the DJ's following from 6,000 to 24,400 organic followers in only 60 days through strategic visual content and SEO. After Lotus went on to help develop creative content for viral hip hop artist Jolo The Rebel Kidd from Detroit, Michigan.

Lotus Black has always had a passion for creating content to help translate artists stories in the best light. In the prior years, you may have found Lotus Black paying it forward at local events in Muskegon, Michigan behind a camera. Lotus has always been passionate about helping artists and creatives capture timeless moments of their life and career. Since he has been developing his brother Producer, DJ Under the Neon. Fast forwarding to 2022, Nick Caster has been successful at opening the doors for the Lotus Black brand with Live Nation, Film Directors and festivals across the United States to grow and expand his market to new opportunities.