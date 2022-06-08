Lawn Mower Market worth $33.6 billion by 2027

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report by MarketsandMarkets™, the "Lawn Mower Market by Type (Walk-Behind, Riding & Robotic), End Use (Residential & Commercial), Propulsion Type (ICE & Electric), Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid), Lawn Size (Small, Medium & Large), Autonomy and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", by value, is projected to grow to USD 33.6 billion by 2027 from USD 23.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2027.

Increasing demand for lawn mowers in residential and commercial purposes accompanied with the popularity of robotic lawn mowers have contributed to the growth in demand for lawn mowers across the globe. Owing to the pandemic and complete lock-downs, lawn activities were on the surge, which has been driving the lawn mowers segment growth. Also, the trend is expected to continue in the coming years as well. Additionally, increase in disposable income has also increased consumer spending power, driving development of residential and commercial properties, boosting the demand of lawn mowers globally, especially in developing economies.



Browse

248 market data Tables

48 Figures

229 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Lawn Mower Market"



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=52805135



“Robotic Lawn Mowers to be the fastest segment, by type”



Robotic lawn mowers offers various advantages overs other types of lawn mowers. These include comfort with advanced features(adjust cutting height, frequency and duration), safe to use, environmental friendly, require minimal human intervention, less operating and maintenance cost. These advantages are driving the demand for robotic lawn mowers and is expected to increase significantly in the future. One of the major factors driving demand for robotic lawn mowers across the area, notably in Europe, is the growing convergence of automation and development of IoT, accompanied by avoiding the safety issues connected with traditional lawn mowers. The increase in preference for automation and robotic solution substituting the need for human labor, accompanied with DIY solutions for the new generation population is driving the overall demand for robotic mowers. Small lawns and backyard gardens are prevalent in North American and European regions, and these robotic mowers are effective for such areas as since it is compact, and negligible manual supervision helps to reduce the purchase and maintenance cost. Technological advancements such as automation, IOT and connected services are further driving the popularity of this segment. These factors have driven demand of robotic lawn mowers especially in the European region. Husqvarna is one of the major player in the robotic lawn mower segment with other key players include Honda,Mountfield, Stiga, and AL-KO These players have majority of their market share in Europe for ths segment as Europe is the largest robotic Lawn Mower Market.

“Electric lawn mowers is the fastest-growing segment, by Propulsion Type”



Battery-powered/Electric lawn mowers are efficient as they have the advantage of lower installation and operational costs than conventional internal-combustion engine (ICE) lawn mowers. Electric mowers, including robotic ones, have a low operational noise compared to other available ICE engine options. These mowers do not burn gas, and no harmful emissions are released. Newer versions of electric mowers, such as the CEORA by Husqvarna & Miimo by Honda, have powerful batteries that cater to various lawn sizes with automation features. Thus, the electric Lawn Mower Market is expected to grow with increasing environmental concerns coupled with stringent government regulations, developments in battery driving ranges, and launches of various electric mower models. For instance, in December 2021, California regulators voted to ban the sale of new gas-powered leaf blowers and lawn mowers starting in 2024.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=52805135



“Americas to be the largest market for Lawn mowers”



The lawn mower industry in the Americas is one of the most advanced and product development-driven industries globally. It houses major OEMs such as John Deere (US), MTD Products Inc (US) (with major sub-brands like Cub Cadets, Troy-Bilt, Rover, Robomow, etc.), The Toro Company (US) along with several multinationals like Honda Motors Co. Ltd., (Japan) and Husqvarna (Sweden). The US, traditionally one of the global technological leaders, is the largest American Lawn Mower Market. The large customer base and high disposable income levels fuel the demand for lawn mowers resulting in increased manufacturing activities. The growth of the lawn care industry and a higher annual cost of landscaping services are the major factors for the growth in this region. The Canadian lawn care industry is huge because almost 75% of the residents in the country have a lawns, which do require a lawn mower for its maintenance, leading to growth in the demand for advanced models. However, owing to the current semiconductor shortage scenario globally, disruptions in supply chain, rising raw material prices, and the fluctuations in crude oil prices due to the Russian-Ukraine conflict is expected to impact the gasoline-powered and robotic lawn mowers market. Thus, considering these factors, the average selling prices of these mowers are most likley to increase in 2022 and upcoming years. This trend is likely to be reflected in Europe majorily.

Key Market Players:



The Lawn Mower Market is primarily dominated by globally established players John Deere (US), Honda Motor Co Ltd. (Japan), The Toro Company (US), Husqvarna (Sweden), MTD Products Inc (US), and Kubota (Japan). These companies are consistently developing new products, adopted expansion strategies, and undertook collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to gain traction in this high-growth Lawn Mower Market across different regions.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=52805135



Browse Related Reports:



Global Machine Tools Market by Product Type (Milling Machines, Drilling Machines, Turning Machines, Grinding Machines, Electrical Discharge Machines), Automation Type, Industry Segment, Sales Channel, and Region – Global Forecast to 2027

Construction Equipment Market by Type (Excavator-Crawler & Mini, Loader-Backhoe, Skid-steer, Wheel, Dozer, Dump Truck), Electric Equipment, Propulsion, Power Output, Application, Rental, Aftertreatment Device, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com