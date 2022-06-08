Việt Nam becomes Vice President of UN General Assembly

VIETNAM, June 8 -

United Nations (UN) General Assembly’s 77th session held in UN headquarters in New York. — Photo from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

NEW YORK — Việt Nam has been elected as one of the Vice Presidents of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly’s 77th session, representing the Asia-Pacific region.

The country will perform its responsibility for one year from September 13.

At a meeting on June 7 (New York time), the UN General Assembly also elected Ambassador Csaba Korosi from Hungary as the 77th President of the UN General Assembly, replacing Abdulla Shahid, Maldivian, President of the 76th UN General Assembly.

The UN General Assembly is one of the six main organs of the UN and the only UN body with representatives from all the 193 member states.

It has broad authority in the fields of political, economic, cultural and social cooperation, and the right to discuss and make recommendations on matters falling within the scope of the Charter or any matter within the competence of the organs of the UN to promote international cooperation.

Other countries elected as Vice Presidents of the 77th UN General Assembly are Benin, Burundi, Kenya, Mauritania, Niger, Zimbabwe (Africa), Malaysia, Nepal, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan (Asia-Pacific), Chile, El Salvador, Jamaica (Latin America), Estonia (Eastern Europe), Israel, Australia (Western Europe and others).

During its 45-year membership in the UN, Việt Nam has shouldered many significant responsibilities and made many substantial and influential contributions to the largest multilateral organisation on the planet.

With its fair multilateral foreign policy, in which the UN is the focus, Việt Nam will continue to contribute to the UN’s goals, settling conflicts and maintaining peace and stability for the people of the world. — VNS