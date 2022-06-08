India Material Testing Market Report 2022-27, Industry Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast

India Material Testing Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “India Material Testing Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The India material testing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.96% during 2022-2027.

Material testing is a technique utilized in laboratories and research institutes to measure the physical, structural, and mechanical properties of raw materials under various environmental conditions. This technique can be of several types, including servo-hydraulic, universal, impact, hardness, non-destructive, etc. Material testing assists companies in gaining valuable knowledge to improve existing products and develop new ones. Leading players in India are introducing innovative instruments that provide an accurate assessment of commodities based on their elongation, elasticity, compression, tear and crush resistance, bend, rupture, puncture, bond strength, etc. As a result, material testing finds widespread applications across various sectors, such as construction, education, automotive, aerospace, defense, etc.

India Material Testing Market Trends:

The expanding construction industry and the elevating need for improving the quality of ceramics and other building materials are among the primary factors driving the India material testing market. Besides this, the escalating demand for material testing techniques in the energy sector to test solutions in capacitors, power cables, and insulators is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the rising popularity of enhanced security weapons in military and defense applications is also catalyzing the market across India. Moreover, the introduction of testing methods with multi-stage facilities and picture-video capture functionalities is expected to bolster the India material testing market in the coming years.

India Material Testing Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on type, material and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

Universal Testing Machines

Servohydraulic Testing Machines

Hardness Testing Machines

Impact Testing Machines

Non-Destructive Testing Machines

Breakup by Material:

Metals and Alloys

Plastics

Rubber and Elastomers

Ceramics and Composites

Others



Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Construction

Education

Aerospace and Defense

Oil and Gas

Energy and Power

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India



Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

