American Leisure Initiates Investor Relations marketing

American Leisure Holdings (OTCBB:AMLH)FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Leisure Holdings Inc. (AMLH), a holding company with a focus in emerging technologies related to Web 3.0, NFT Technology and Metaverse industries, has announced its launch of a multi-channel investor relations and communication initiative with a new IR team. This includes the launch of profiles across all major social media platforms, as well as direct to shareholder communication efforts on Telegram and Discord. The company intends to utilize these channels to inform new and existing shareholders about the company and its portfolio companies, as well as help provide a platform for shareholders to ask questions and learn more about the company’s ventures.
This announcement comes after AMLH announced the rapid growth and industry awareness of their portfolio company Baller Mixed Reality. AMLH currently closing to own a majority stake of Baller Mixed Reality, a company pioneering the combination of two rapidly growing industries, the NFT market which is estimated at over $40B and the very exciting Metaverse Market, which experts value from $75B to $2.3 Trillion Dollars. The investment bank Citi has released a report in March that states it believes the metaverse represents a potential $8 trillion to $13 trillion opportunity by 2030, that could boast as many as 5 billion users. Their report can be found here:
https://ir.citi.com/gps/x5%2BFQJT3BoHXVu9MsqVRoMdiws3RhL4yhF6Fr8us8oHaOe1W9smOy1%2B8aaAgT3SPuQVtwC5B2%2Fc%3D
“The goal of this new initiative is to not only communicate more effectively with current shareholders as new updates and information comes available, but also to better educate the market on the companies in our portfolio such as Baller Mixed Reality, a 3D Augmented Reality NFT company making waves in the NFT space, as well as future additions to the portfolio” The CEO of AMLH, Adrian McKenzie-Patasar said.
ABOUT AMERICAN LEISURE INC.
American Leisure Holdings Inc. (AMLH) is a tech-forward parent company that recently updated its status with the SEC and OTC Markets. AMLH plans to bring accretive shareholder value by
participating in high growth, revenue-generating ventures and acquiring cutting-edge technologies in Web 3.0, NFTs and the metaverse.
ABOUT BALLER MIXED REALITY
Led by Jonathan Herman, Baller Mixed Reality is pioneering the new era of autographed metaverse collectibles with augmented reality NFTs autographed by legendary sports and entertainment figures.
Web: BallerMR.com NFT Collections: OpenSea.io/Baller_Mixed-Reality
Contact: info@ballermr.com | (888) 840-1118
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'target,' 'will' and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. Furthermore, the Company's business contemplates participation in a highly regulated space of consumer finance and associated customer data and therefore may face regulatory and execution challenges, particularly in light of the novelty of the concept. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no
assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise.
