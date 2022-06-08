Global Eucalyptus Oil Market To Garner $252.0 Million By 2030: Allied Market Research

Key driver of the eucalyptus oil market includes massive use of eucalyptus oil in food & beverages, aromatherapy, fragrances, and therapeutics & cosmetics. The supply of eucalyptus oil has been impacted tremendously due to transport restriction arising from lockdown due to rampant COVID-19 spread in 2020 and 2021. Food & beverages segment accounted towards largest market share in 2020, contributing nearly two-fifths of the global eucalyptus oil market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global eucalyptus oil market garnered $135.5 million in 2020, and is slated to gain $252.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Key driver of the global eucalyptus oil market includes massive use of eucalyptus oil in food & beverages, aromatherapy, fragrances, and therapeutics & cosmetics. Additionally, large-scale use of eucalyptus oil in soaps, perfumes, and detergents for imparting fragrance will create new growth opportunities for the eucalyptus oil market. Furthermore, eucalyptus oil finds slew of applications such as stain remover, antiseptic, and floating agent in mining industry, thereby boosting the eucalyptus oil market trends. The eucalyptus oil market growth is likely to gain traction over ensuing years with its use in treating respiratory illness and as food flavoring ingredient.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The supply of eucalyptus oil was impacted tremendously due to transport restriction arising from lockdown.

Rise in eucalyptus oil use in pharmaceutical sector had stabilized the eucalyptus oil market growth during COVID-19 pandemic for a short period.

With lockdowns affecting production, restricting people & goods movements, logistics supply, and trading activities, the eucalyptus oil market witnessed huge dip in revenue during COVID-19 pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global eucalyptus oil market based on nature, application, distribution channel, and region.

Based on application, the food & beverages segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing nearly two-fifths of the global eucalyptus oil market share, and will continue with its dominant status by 2030. However, the aromatherapy segment is set to register the highest growth with CAGR of about 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting about half of the global eucalyptus oil market share, and will continue with its domination by 2030. Nevertheless, the online channels segment is set to register the largest growth with CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed towards the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global eucalyptus oil market, and is projected to maintain domination till 2030. Nonetheless, the Asia-Pacific eucalyptus oil market is set to record the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during forecast timeline.

Key players profiled in the global eucalyptus oil market research report are Ridge Eucalyptus Oil Distillery & Online Store, Doterra International, LLC, Biolandes SA, Now Health Group, Inc., Young Living Essential Oils, LLC, NHR Organic Oils, Integria Healthcare (Australia) Pty Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, and Symrise AG.

