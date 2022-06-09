(Video) Iran: Resistance Unit member: We will overthrow the mullahs’ regime

Marking the anniversary of the death of first regime supreme leader Ruhollah Khomeini, the Resistance Units, a network of dissidents inside Iran linked to the opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), conducted an extensive operation. In the past decades, the appeasement policy provided Tehran with concessions. This policy has utterly failed and has only resulted in the regime becoming more aggressive in its terrorism, human rights violations, and ambitions to obtain a nuclear bomb. In the past months, the Resistance Units, which are affiliated with the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), have had various activities against the regime, including a recent takeover of thousands of security cameras and servers in Tehran. “Considering recent complications seen in the Tehran Municipality applications and the internal portals across the city of Tehran, please order all relevant personnel to refrain from turning on their computers from Monday, June 6, until further notice,”

Our country is being wasted away by a regime that has imposed a reign of terror and told us they will only understand the language of firmness.

Khosrow, who is helping in the organization of anti-regime protests, said the Iranian people have always relied on themselves to build up a free Iran and don’t expect anybody else to do it for them.” — MEK

PARIS, FRANCE, June 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iran’s resistance movement will overthrow the tyrannical regime of the mullahs, but the world can play a positive role in this regard, a member of the Resistance Units said in a recent interview with Just The News.Khosrow, who is helping in the organization of anti-regime protests, said the Iranian people have always relied on themselves to build a free Iran and don’t expect anybody else to do it for them.“But as a representative of the Resistance Units,” he said, “we want for the U.S. and the international community to end their appeasement policy toward the regime and impose sanctions on this octopus, which has so many hands that cause so much death and destruction.”In the past decades, the West’s policy has mainly been to address the threats posed by Iran’s regime through appeasement, providing Tehran with concessions.This policy has utterly failed and has only resulted in the regime becoming more aggressive in its terrorism, human rights violations, and ambitions to obtain a nuclear bomb.But while the regime has been taking advantage of dithering by the West, it has failed to weaken the resolve of the Iranian Resistance.In the past months, the Resistance Units, which are affiliated with the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), have carried out various activities against the regime, including a recent takeover of thousands of security cameras and servers in Tehran.On Sunday, the mayor of Tehran issued an order banning all municipality employees from turning on their computers.“Considering recent complications seen in the Tehran Municipality applications and especially the internal portals across the city of Tehran, please order all relevant personnel to refrain from turning on their computers from Monday, June 6, until further notice,” read a statement from Tehran authorities.“Any shortcomings will be considered as administrative violations by the highest officials and directors and can be prosecuted.”“This was a massive operation that gives a lot of hope to the Iranian people,” Khosrow told Just The News. “It sends a message that all the oppression, all the criminals in the oppressive machinery of this regime, all their crimes now being exposed, their tools of oppression are being taken away from them.”Khosrow added that the resistance has acquired significant intelligence from this operation and that it will take at least weeks for the cameras to go back fully online, making the coming days the perfect opportunity for people to act.“This exposes the regime’s weaknesses,” he said. “Its security apparatus is somewhat of a paper tiger they no longer have the strength they were once propagating.”In his interview with Just The News, Khosrow also spoke about recent protests that have taken place across Iran, including demonstrations that began in protest to the skyrocketing prices of basic goods and quickly turned into anti-regime protests calling for the overthrow of the mullahs’ rule.“Ordinary life is no longer possible,” Khosrow said. “Things like recreation no longer exist. People want the overthrow of the regime inside Iran, and they will use any issue of the day as an excuse to protest, to cry out against the oppression, all the crimes.”Khosrow stressed in his remarks that the people will continue to resist and protest despite the regime’s repressive measures meant to stifle the voice of demonstrators. In recent weeks, protesters have resisted the crackdown by security forces and raided the bases of the regime’s repressive forces such as the Basij.“The methods of our resistance are imposed on us by our enemy,” Khosrow said. Depending on how our enemy is attacking forces us to build our strategy accordingly.Our country is being wasted away by a regime that has imposed a reign of terror and told us they will only understand the language of firmness.“We must fight fire with fire. The plan is to mobilize resistance units by the day, building connectivity so we can collectively stand against this regime and reduce and take away its tools of suppression.”According to Khosrow, he was imprisoned and tortured in the detention centers of the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS). After he got out, he stayed in touch with relatives of victims of the regime’s crackdown on the November 2019 uprising, in which security forces killed more than 1,500 protesters.“I’m here,” he said. “But seeing those families’ suffering caused me to join the resistance.”When asked how hopeful he is that the resistance will achieve its goals, Khosrow said he’s “certain” the regime will fall with or without U.S. support.“Right now, we’re seeing the world rightfully rallying behind Ukraine, but there are other Ukraine,” he said. “In the future, everyone will be able to judge who sided with the Iranian people and who sided with the oppressors.”

Marking the anniversary marking the death of first regime supreme leader Ruhollah Khomeini, the Resistance Units, linked to (MEK) had an extensive operation.