Cool Roof Coating Market 2028 | Emerging Technological Trends, Future Growth and Business Opportunities

Market Size – USD 3.68 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.7%, Market Trends – Rising government initiatives in green building construction

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global cool roof coating market is expected to reach a market size of USD 6.71 Billion at a steady CAGR of 7.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The Global Cool Roof Coating market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Cool Roof Coating market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the Cool Roof Coating market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to rising government initiatives to support green building installation, a shift in consumer preference for long-lasting color coatings, rising energy consumption, and rising global warming, all of which has boosted the market\'s adoption of cool roof coatings. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Cool roof coatings include reflecting tiles, sheet coverings, and protective coatings that allow roofs to stay cooler, lowering building temperatures. Roofs are painted by white coatings or specific reflective pigments that reflect sunlight and protect surfaces from Ultraviolet (UV) rays, water corrosion, and chemical damage. Rising demand for energy savings and favorable government regulations regarding tax incentives, stimulate the need for green construction materials.

Major companies in the market report include The Dow Chemical Company, Sika Sarnafil, Nutech Paints, KST Coatings, Nippon Paints Holdings Co. Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, PPG Industries, Inc., Monarch Industries, Sherwin-Williams, and GAF Materials

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Cool Roof Coating market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Reports Highlights:

Water based segment accounted for largest revenue share in the cool roof coating market in 2020. Increasing number of contractors, specifies, and end-users need to fully comprehend performance requirements of systems as well as different technical, manufacturing, and installation difficulties that either ensure or compromise required performance.

Market revenue growth rate for low-sloped roofs is expected to accelerate substantially. Increased penetration of low-sloped roofing systems has resulted from increased awareness of necessity of green building construction, as well as strict rules regarding roofing materials for industrial and commercial structures.

Elastomeric coating business segment’s dominant market position can be due to its compatibility with practically all types of roof constructions

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global cool roof coating market in 2020. Rising concern regarding awareness of energy consumption and growing need of green building construction increases demand of cool roof coating market in the region.

The global Cool Roof Coating market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Cool Roof Coating sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cool roof coating market on basis of technology, application, product, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Water Based

Solvent Based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Low-sloped

Steep-sloped

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IR Reflective/Colored

Elastomeric/White

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Healthcare

Regional Bifurcation of the Cool Roof Coating Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Cool Roof Coating market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Cool Roof Coating industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

What is the competitive landscape of the Cool Roof Coating market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

Cool Roof Coating Market Size Worth USD 6.71 Billion in 2028