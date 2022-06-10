CBD For Sleep: YogiHealth Plus Points Out The Major Sleep Deterrents That CBD May Help Reduce
CBD may help people who have trouble finding sleep due to its therapeutic propertiesNEW YORK , NY, USA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 70 million adults in the USA suffer from sleep ailments. While many treatments for sleep disorders exist, Cannabidiol or CBD is being considered one of the low-risk intervention alternatives that may offer a respite. YogiHealth Plus sheds light on the factors affecting sleep health and potential use of CBD for the symptoms.
CDC identifies Insomnia - difficulty in falling and maintaining asleep, Narcolepsy - excessive daytime sleepiness, and Sleep Apnea - breathing irregularities during sleep, to be the most common sleeping disorders. These are caused by a variety of reasons ranging from physical, psychiatric, and genetic factors.
Lack of healthy sleep is often associated with loss of productivity during the day and may decrease life quality for an individual in the longer run. There are chances of developing conditions such as obesity and depression also, as per CDC.
Dr. Chantel Strachan, a board-certified practitioner at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York has said in an article that CBD may prove effective against psychiatric factors such as anxiety and stress. Prolonged levels of anxiety and continuous stress can affect sleep quality and can contribute to sleep disorders.
Therefore, people with sleep disorders may try CBD products as they may offer therapeutic benefits. The compound’s interaction with the body’s endocannabinoid system, that is responsible for sleep functions, may help in regulating better sleep. It worth noting that CBD products must be used after consultation with a healthcare provider or physician to ensure desired results.
YogiHealth Plus, a US-based health supplements brand, offers certified and third-party lab tested CBD products. The products have received positive reviews from the customers and are available on the company’s website for orders across the US. Customers can choose from a wide range of items such as tinctures, gummies and topicals, with promo offers alongside a limited free-of-cost delivery for orders worth $50 or more. www.yogihealthplus.com
Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with YogiHealth Plus. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.
