EpiAxis Therapeutics Announces Positive Clinical Trial Data for its New Drug Program to Inhibit Metastatic Breast Cancer
EpiAxis Therapeutics has announced a pioneering clinical study, showing that an epigenetic inhibitor combined with chemotherapy can treat metastatic cancer.
Results of this exciting new study provide proof of concept for our drug development program for a first in class therapy to inhibit nuclear LSD1 and potentially modulate metastatic breast cancer.”SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EpiAxis Therapeutics has announced the results of its pioneering clinical trial EPI-PRIMED, the first time that an epigenetic inhibitor was used in combination with chemotherapy to treat metastatic cancer.
— Dr. Jeremy Chrisp
The purpose of the EPI-PRIMED study was to investigate the safety of the combination, nab-paclitaxel and an irreversible LSD1 inhibitor, in patients with metastatic breast cancer (mBC).
Women with inoperable or metastatic breast cancer from three Australian facilities: Canberra Region Cancer Centre, Southern Medical Day Care Centre and Liverpool Hospital participated in the study. The results of this trial have now been published in leading cancer journal Frontiers of Oncology.
CEO Jeremy Chrisp said the results of the study provide proof of concept for the company’s current drug development program for its first in class therapies to inhibit nuclear LSD1. In particular EpiAxis was pleased to note the biomarker results indicate that inhibition of LSD1 was associated with phenotypic change away from an aggressive phenotype in cancer cells.
“The publication of this study is the culmination of several years’ work and the results are important for both patients and the company, as we have demonstrated that nuclear inhibition of LSD1 is possible and results in cell reprogramming,” Dr Chrisp said.
“This indicates that we are on the right track to progress our novel first in class candidates to a new clinical trial. We would like to thank the staff and patients of the three sites that participated, as well as EpiAxis Therapeutics founding scientist Professor Sudha Rao. We look forward to sharing the immune data from the study in the near future.”
The findings of the EPI-PRIMED study give EpiAxis a solid foundation for its next clinical trial using its novel peptide inhibitors. The company is currently working with The Sage Group to raise US$12million to advance a candidate into an IND enabled program.
Dr Chrisp will be attending the BIO International Convention with The Sage Group from 13-16 June 2022 at San Diego Convention Center to facilitate discussions with interested parties.
The full EPI-PRIMED publication can be found here:
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fonc.2022.862427/full
For more information about EpiAxis Therapeutics and partnering opportunities for its pipeline drug candidates, please contact:
Dr Jeremy Chrisp
Phone: +61 421 012 268
j.chrisp@epiaxistherapeutics.com
Dr Bill Mason
The Sage Group
The Stockyard
Creake Road, Syderstone, UK PE31 8SG
Tel: +44 (0) 7785 950134
wtm@sagehealthcare.com
Or
Wayne Pambianchi
The Sage Group Inc.
1802 Route 31 North
#381 Clinton
New Jersey 08809 USA
Phone: +1 908 2306170
wpambianchi@sagehealthcare.com
ABOUT EPIAXIS THERAPEUTICS:
EpiAxis is a leading drug development company that aims to make cancer a chronic disease rather
than a fatal one, by using epigenetic science to create a completely different approach to cancer
treatment. Our therapies work differently to existing - and often toxic - treatments by
reprogramming the cancer cells back towards normal cells.
ABOUT THE SAGE GROUP
The Sage Group is a leader in the provision of strategic and transactional advice to healthcare
companies in the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, medical device, biotechnology and life science fields.
Sage currently maintains offices in USA, Europe, Israel and Japan. Since its founding in 1994, The
Sage Group has served more than 200 clients in the US, Europe and Asia, and completed numerous
transactions including divestitures, alliances, acquisitions and financings with values ranging from $5
million to $500 million.
