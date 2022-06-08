At 13.7% CAGR, Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Size Worth US$ 5370.4 Mn by 2028 | NDR Industry Business Strategies, Progression Status, Opportunities, Future Trends, Market Share, Drivers, Challenges, Restraints, Growing Demand

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global “Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market” Research Report 2022-2028 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Network Detection and Response (NDR) industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Network Detection and Response (NDR) market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Network Detection and Response (NDR) market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Network Detection and Response (NDR) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, and market shares for each company.

Scope of the Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Report:

NDR solutions primarily use non-signature-based techniques (for example, machine learning or other analytical techniques) to detect suspicious traffic on enterprise networks. NDR tools continuously analyze raw traffic and/or flow records (for example, NetFlow) to build models that reflect normal network behavior. When the NDR tools detect suspicious traffic patterns, they raise alerts. In addition to monitoring north/south traffic that crosses the enterprise perimeter, NDR solutions can also monitor east/west communications by analyzing traffic from strategically placed network sensors.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market



This report focuses on global and United States Network Detection and Response (NDR) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Network Detection and Response (NDR) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2485.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 5370.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 13.7% during the review period.



Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) major companies include Gigamon, FireEye, etc.



North America is the largest market, with a share of about 70%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share of about 20 percent.



In terms of product, Cloud Netowrk is the largest segment, with a share of about 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is BFSI, followed by Communication Industiral Control, etc.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

The Major Players in the Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market include: The research covers the current Network Detection and Response (NDR) market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Awake Security (Arista Networks)

Blue Hexagon

Bricata

Cisco

Corelight

Darktrace

ExtraHop

Fidelis Cybersecurity

FireEye

Flowmon (Kemp)

Gigamon

Greycortex

Hillstone Networks

IronNet Cybersecurity

Lastline (VMware)

Plixer

Vectra AI

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Cloud Netowrk

IoT Netowrk

Traditional Netowrk

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Industiral Control

Others

The Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2017-2022. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2017-2022. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Network Detection and Response (NDR) business, the date to enter into the Network Detection and Response (NDR) market, Network Detection and Response (NDR) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Network Detection and Response (NDR)?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Network Detection and Response (NDR)? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Network Detection and Response (NDR) Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Network Detection and Response (NDR) market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Network Detection and Response (NDR) market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2021

2017-2021 Base Year: 2021

2021 Estimated Year: 2022

2022 Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Forecast Period: 2022-2028

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

