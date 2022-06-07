Senate Bill 1106 Printer's Number 1720
PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - (b) The sum of $2,490,000 $2,651,000, or as much thereof as
may be necessary, is hereby appropriated from the restricted
receipts account of the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine for
the operation of the board for the fiscal year July 1, 2022, to
June 30, 2023.
(c) The sum of $393,000 $410,000, or as much thereof as may
be necessary, is hereby appropriated from the restricted
receipts account of the State Board of Podiatry for the
operation of the board for the fiscal year July 1, 2022, to June
30, 2023.
(d) The sum of $868,000, or as much thereof as may be
necessary, is hereby appropriated from the Athletic Commission
Augmentation Account for the State Athletic Commission, as
authorized by 5 Pa.C.S. § 1512 (relating to Athletic Commission
Augmentation Account), for the support and operation of the
commission for the fiscal year July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.
(e) Each appropriation listed in subsections (a), (b), (c)
and (d) shall not be treated as an augmentation to the
Department of State, a general government appropriation or any
other appropriation, but shall be treated and accounted for as
separate appropriations respectively.
Section 3. This act shall take effect July 1, 2022, or
immediately, whichever is later.
20220SB1106PN1720 - 2 -
