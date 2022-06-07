Submit Release
Senate Bill 1106 Printer's Number 1720

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - (b) The sum of $2,490,000 $2,651,000, or as much thereof as

may be necessary, is hereby appropriated from the restricted

receipts account of the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine for

the operation of the board for the fiscal year July 1, 2022, to

June 30, 2023.

(c) The sum of $393,000 $410,000, or as much thereof as may

be necessary, is hereby appropriated from the restricted

receipts account of the State Board of Podiatry for the

operation of the board for the fiscal year July 1, 2022, to June

30, 2023.

(d) The sum of $868,000, or as much thereof as may be

necessary, is hereby appropriated from the Athletic Commission

Augmentation Account for the State Athletic Commission, as

authorized by 5 Pa.C.S. § 1512 (relating to Athletic Commission

Augmentation Account), for the support and operation of the

commission for the fiscal year July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

(e) Each appropriation listed in subsections (a), (b), (c)

and (d) shall not be treated as an augmentation to the

Department of State, a general government appropriation or any

other appropriation, but shall be treated and accounted for as

separate appropriations respectively.

Section 3. This act shall take effect July 1, 2022, or

immediately, whichever is later.

20220SB1106PN1720 - 2 -

