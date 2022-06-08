Logistics Robots Market Overview: Key Growth Opportunities, Development and Industry Revenue Forecasts to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Logistics Robots Market Growing emphasis on warehouse automation is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Logistics Robots Market Size – USD 5,512.6 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.3%, Market Trends –Growth of omnichannel retailing” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global logistics robots market size was USD 5,512.6 Million in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 14.93 Billion in 2027 and register a steady 15.3% CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The steady growth of the logistics robots market can be attributed to growing emphasis on warehouse automation as warehouse automation offers several advantages, including space savings, enhanced productivity, efficient flow of materials, lesser workforce requirement, lower operational expenditure, reductions in inventory level, improved return on investment, and safer operations.

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In May 2020, ABB Ltd. announced the introduction of IRB 390 FlexPacker with faster and higher payload to support vertical packaging, custom-made packaging, and high-variation, high-speed sorting, and on-demand order picking in e-commerce and logistics warehouses.

Automated guided vehicles segment dominated other robot type segments in terms of revenue share in the global logistics robot market in 2020. This robot type finds extensive application in movement of inventory and materials within warehouses. Automated guided vehicles are used to substitute manual pick carts or forklifts, thereby reducing human intervention that may lead to inaccurate workflows, and eventually reduces waste and increases output, thus enhancing productivity and accuracy of warehouse operations. Also, automated guided vehicles can operate round the clock and in conditions where human workforce either cannot, or do so with reduced efficiency such as in hazardous environments or under harsh weather conditions.

The primary advantage of pick and place logistics robots are operational consistency and speed. These logistic robots can be modified to cater to specific warehouse requirements and can be easily programmed for use in multiple applications.

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market. The rising demand for the Logistics Robots products is expected to drive the demand for Food Vacuum Machine, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global logistics robots market in terms of robot type, application, industry verticals, and region:

Robot Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Automated Guided Vehicles

Robot Arms

Autonomous Mobile Robots

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Palletizing & De-palletizing

Pick & Place

Transportation

Others

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

E-commerce & Retail

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Leading Companies of the Logistics Robots Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Clearpath Robotics Inc., Omron Corporation, Alstef Group, Midea Group, ABB Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Kion Group AG, Teradyne Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., and Toyota Industries Corporation.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

