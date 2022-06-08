Europe Pilates & Yoga Studios Market to Generate $71.15 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in health awareness, increase in obese population, increase in need for an active and healthy lifestyle, and surge in number of fitness enthusiasts drive Europe Pilates& yoga studios market. The outbreak of Covid-19 adversely affected the fitness and recreation activities industry. The demand for digital classes in the yoga and fitness industry increased during the pandemic.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Europe Pilates & yoga studios market generated $15.38 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $71.15 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

Rise in health awareness, increase in obese population, increase in need for an active and healthy lifestyle, and surge in number of fitness enthusiasts drive Europe Pilates& yoga studios market. However, availability of other options such as multi-specialty gyms, fitness facilities, and therapy classes impede market growth. On the contrary, rise in disposable income and promotion of yoga for male participants present new opportunities in the next few years.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Europe Pilates & Yoga Studios Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11215?reqfor=covid

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of Covid-19 adversely affected fitness and recreation activities industry. The demand for digital classes in the yoga and fitness industry increased during the pandemic. Many studio owners shifted toward digital options.

Covid-19 has expedited the adoption of a hybrid model of online/in-person exercises, which more brick-and-mortar studio owners and Pilate studio owners are likely to keep once the pandemic ends.

Owners of fitness clubs, yoga studios, and boutique fitness operators who were seeing a fall in memberships rapidly caught on, and most of them now offer on-demand and live-stream group workouts.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Europe Pilates& yoga studios marketbased on product type.

Download Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11215

Based on product type, the yoga classes segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total share, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2020 to 2030.The report also includes an analysis of Pilates classes, Pilates& yoga accreditation training, reformer Pilates, and merchandise sales segments.

Leading players of the Europe Pilates& yoga studios market analyzed in the research includeCore Pilates, Body & Soul Yoga Club, Cheltenham Pilates & Yoga, Flex Studio, Fitness Unlimited, LV Yoga, Fareham, Hummingbird Pilates & Yoga, M Pilates+Yoga, Sandstone Yoga & Pilates, and Pilates Plus.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11215

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com