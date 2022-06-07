Submit Release
PRESS RELEASE FOR THE LAUNCH OF SAMOA APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM NEW STRUCTURE

SAMOA, June 7 - The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour (MCIL) and the National University of Samoa (NUS) hosted the launching of the Apprenticeship Program New Structure on Tuesday, 7 June 2022 at the Taumeasina Island Resort. The Honourable Deputy Prime Minister, Afioga Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio delivered the Keynote Address and Reverend Seilala Luamanuvae blessed the Ceremony through spiritual sharing and prayers.

The Occasion was twofold, it was the launching of the Apprenticeship Program New Structure and the Signing of the Statement of Agreement by the Key Implementing Agencies of the Program, i.e the NUS, Samoa Qualification  Authority(SQA) and MCIL.

We commend the support of the donor partners –the Governments of Australia and New Zealand and the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the Employers and Industries for the continuous financial support in sponsoring and providing employment opportunities for apprentices, as well as the support and partnership of the NUS and the SQA.

June 8, 2022

