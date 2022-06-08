CybeReady Wins 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award for Best Cybersecurity Training Platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- CybeReady, provider of the world’s fastest security training platform, today announced that the Business Intelligence Group has named CybeReady a 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award winner in the training category. The Fortress Cyber Security Awards program sought to identify and reward the world’s leading companies and products that are working to keep corporate data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.
CybeReady provides customers with a fast, effective training platform that includes phishing simulations, security awareness, and compliance training capabilities, with built-in expertise embedded into the training. The platform continuously trains enterprise employees to avoid cyberattacks -- in 38 languages across 66 countries worldwide. The training platform operates 365 days a year, creating a continuous security culture through frequent (at least monthly) engagements with each employee, leveling up the security awareness practice.
“With today’s security teams often overloaded with an unending number of tasks, the fully-managed CybeReady platform provides everything needed for security administrators to operate right out of the box,” said Eitan Fogel, CybeReady CEO. “We are pleased to be recognized by judges at the Business Intelligence Group in the Fortress Cyber Security Awards and remain focused on our mission of cybersecurity training excellence.”
“We are so proud to name CybeReady as a winner in the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like CybeReady are critical at providing the protection and trust required.”
For information about CybeReady please visit https://cybeready.com/. For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/fortress-cyber-security-awards.
Tweet This: @CybeReady Wins 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award for Best Cybersecurity Training Platform - https://cybeready.com/category/news
Resources:
• CybeReady Case Studies - https://cybeready.com/resource-center/case-studies
• CybeReady White Papers - https://cybeready.com/resource-center/white-papers
• The Ultimate Guide of Security Awareness Training - https://cybeready.com/complete-guide-cyber-awareness
About CybeReady
CybeReady offers the world’s fastest security training platform, that evolves your organization from security awareness to cyber readiness. CybeReady’s solution autonomously engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with training expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady’s adaptive, easy-to-digest security training content program guarantees to reduce your high-risk employee group by 80%. CybeReady’s fully-managed solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including the City & County of San Francisco, SodaStream, ING, StitchFix, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully-managed, making it the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in the Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com.
About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
Joe Austin
CybeReady provides customers with a fast, effective training platform that includes phishing simulations, security awareness, and compliance training capabilities, with built-in expertise embedded into the training. The platform continuously trains enterprise employees to avoid cyberattacks -- in 38 languages across 66 countries worldwide. The training platform operates 365 days a year, creating a continuous security culture through frequent (at least monthly) engagements with each employee, leveling up the security awareness practice.
“With today’s security teams often overloaded with an unending number of tasks, the fully-managed CybeReady platform provides everything needed for security administrators to operate right out of the box,” said Eitan Fogel, CybeReady CEO. “We are pleased to be recognized by judges at the Business Intelligence Group in the Fortress Cyber Security Awards and remain focused on our mission of cybersecurity training excellence.”
“We are so proud to name CybeReady as a winner in the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like CybeReady are critical at providing the protection and trust required.”
For information about CybeReady please visit https://cybeready.com/. For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/fortress-cyber-security-awards.
Tweet This: @CybeReady Wins 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award for Best Cybersecurity Training Platform - https://cybeready.com/category/news
Resources:
• CybeReady Case Studies - https://cybeready.com/resource-center/case-studies
• CybeReady White Papers - https://cybeready.com/resource-center/white-papers
• The Ultimate Guide of Security Awareness Training - https://cybeready.com/complete-guide-cyber-awareness
About CybeReady
CybeReady offers the world’s fastest security training platform, that evolves your organization from security awareness to cyber readiness. CybeReady’s solution autonomously engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with training expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady’s adaptive, easy-to-digest security training content program guarantees to reduce your high-risk employee group by 80%. CybeReady’s fully-managed solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including the City & County of San Francisco, SodaStream, ING, StitchFix, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully-managed, making it the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in the Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com.
About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
Joe Austin
Media
+1 818-332-6166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn