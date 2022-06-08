Peace, friendship insignia conferred upon Australian Ambassador

VIETNAM, June 8 -

Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations' President Ambassador Nguyễn Phương Nga bestowed its “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia upon outgoing Australian Ambassador to Việt Nam Robyn Mudie in a ceremony held in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo An Đăng

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on Tuesday bestowed its “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia upon outgoing Australian Ambassador to Việt Nam Robyn Mudie for her contribution to promoting mutual understanding, friendship, and cooperation between the two nations.

Presenting the honour to the diplomat, VUFO President Ambassador Nguyễn Phương Nga said during her second tenure in Việt Nam, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Mudie played a pivotal role in strengthening all-round relations between Việt Nam and Australia.

The three-year period saw many visits, interactions, and talks between the two nations’ leaders taking place; and various high-level agreements, including the plan of action for the Việt Nam – Australia strategic partnership for 2020-23, signed and implemented. Notably, their bilateral trade grew strongly to hit US$12.4 billion in 2021. As of December last year, Australia had 550 investment projects worth nearly $2 billion in Việt Nam, ranking 19th out of 140 countries and territories investing in the Southeast Asian country.

According to Nga, Mudie has made a very important contribution to promoting bilateral cooperation in COVID-19 prevention and control. As of December 2021, Australia had committed to providing a comprehensive support package worth AUD 60 million and more than 4.1 million doses of vaccine, becoming Việt Nam's second largest vaccine donor.

The Australian ambassador has also dedicated to the countries’ collaboration in increasing Việt Nam’s engagement in UN peacekeeping activities, gender equality promotion, and women empowerment.

She hoped Mudie would continue such significant contributions to Việt Nam-Australia ties in her future posts.

Expressing her honour, the diplomat said she was grateful for the assistance she received while in Việt Nam.

She wished the two nations’ relations would grow robustly in the future. — VNS