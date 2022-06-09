Submit Release
Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network Invite Maria Kuzina & Daniel Pansky to Join

Maria Kuzina, Broker Miami Luxury Real Estate LLC

Daniel Pansky & Maria Kuzina, Miami Luxury Real Estate LLC

MIAMI, FL, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Luxury RE LLC is Miami’s Premier Luxury Real Estate Company, specializing in luxury properties. They focus on pre-construction branded projects as a preferred authorized broker with preferential pricing. The company has a team of highly skilled, and trained brokers, and agents.

Maria Kuzina & Daniel Pansky are finding the perfect dream homes and meeting the unique needs of clients by providing premier services. They developed and maintain a stellar reputation amongst clients and professionals, serving clients from all over Miami (Sunny Isles Beach, Bal Harbour, Miami Beach, Fisher Island, Bay Harbor Islands, Edgewater, Brickell, Miami Downtown, Venetian Island). Clients come from Mexico, the UK, Europe, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Canada, and many more.

Having strong international connections with investors and buyers; vast social networks; and expertise in marketing luxury properties, MLRE is undoubtedly the first choice to work with in the South Florida Real Estate area. Specializing in high-net-worth individuals (HNWI), celebrities, and sports celebrities, MLRE’s reputation of being a private and discreet brokerage spans across the globe. MLRE focuses on assisting clients in finding ideal properties for purchase, as well as helping them sell their own properties.

Visit Maria Kuzina & Daniel Pansky's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/maria-kuzina-daniel-pansky/

ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world’s most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com

Maria Kuzina
Miami Luxury RE LLC
+1 754-217-1402
email us here
