Baker Communications Announces Three New Senior Executives

Baker Communications accelerates its transition to Baker 2.0 with three senior executive announcements
World-class performance never happens by accident”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baker Communications, Inc. (BCI) today announced the appointment of three senior roles as the company continues to invest in its new go-to-market strategy. The new Baker 2.0 strategy is designed to help lead the industry to new ways of using data science to make and implement important decisions in sales and sales enablement.
Shelby Bybee, BCI’s new Vice President of Partner and Product Development will be responsible for the ongoing redesign of Baker’s award-winning intellectual property in order to activate personalized, individual training and coaching at scale. This marks the first time that a top Sales Training and Transformation provider has attempted to provide Sales and Enablement leaders with a single integrated approach for continuous sales improvement. That move is designed to improve sales performance 80% faster than traditional methods. Shelby’s advanced instructional design background in sales is key to this successful transition for Baker Communications, Inc.
“When you have to resort to putting your sellers and sales managers through entire courses to improve their performance, you’re doing them an injustice,” remarked Ms. Bybee. “If they’ve already been in sales for any length of time, they already know over 50% of the material being covered.” She went on to say that they don’t need a high-level overview of an entire topic at that point in their careers. Instead, they need a focus on specific topics and at a much deeper level. “That’s just a waste of time and a misuse of one of the most valuable resources in a company - its sales team.”
Isidro Iturralde joins Shelby in this announcement in his new role as VP of Strategic Accounts. Isidro has been helping BCI’s key accounts adopt these advanced solutions as an alternative to traditional training methods. His deep understanding of learning and sales helps his customers transition toward a data-driven approach to decision-making when it comes to hiring, onboarding, training, and coaching.
“What we’re seeing as clients switch from opinions to data to drive their decisions is pretty incredible,” Mr. Iturralde explained. “What our partner data from OMG is showing us is that clients are achieving a 62% decrease in sales turnover rates, an 88% improvement in the number of sellers attaining quota, and a dramatically reduced time to competency when we change their focus from taking full courses to closing individual skill gaps.” He went on to say that the improvement comes from a data-driven assessment of organizational needs, followed by a specific focus on each individual’s unique needs and skill gaps. And he further explained that BCI’s partnership with Mindtickle gives BCI the ability to deliver that personalized content anytime and anywhere. “This is the future of learning for all sellers. I for one would be upset if my company made me go through an entire course just to help me close the gap on one small attribute that I needed to work on. This solution is what all of us in the field have been looking for.”
Gary Margolis joins Shelby and Isidro as Chief Technology Officer for Baker Communications. Gary brings his extensive knowledge of technology, software development, and cloud computing to lead Baker’s development of advanced tools that will assist sales teams in their sales development and transformation initiatives.
“There is so much that technology can do today to assist in seller development,” explained Mr. Margolis. “Just like any LMS or UXP, we can easily store and report on an individual’s progress, as well as deliver content to them anytime and anywhere. But imagine the next evolution where the technology uses advanced logic to continually assess, remind, and help an individual progress along their own unique learning path. Imagine surrounding them with access to peers and coaches, as well as uniquely curated content from across the internet – content that’s specific only to them. That’s where the real gains in seller performance will come in the years ahead.”
To find out more about Baker Communications, its vision, and its new data-driven direction, visit its website at https//:www.BakerCommunications.com.
About Baker Communications, Inc.
Baker Communications uses data science to help its customers build world-class sales teams. Just like a doctor uses diagnostic tools to identify illnesses, BCI use sales-specific diagnostic tools to identify sales team members’ strengths and weaknesses. Baker Communications then provides individualized training and coaching solutions for each team member.
As one of America’s most established sales transformation companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including Amazon, SAP, and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. BCI uses a data-driven sales enablement methodology to create and deliver individualized training and coaching solutions that produce measurable results, as well as significantly reduce the time to competency for sales teams. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific.
BCI offers a full range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom virtual workshops, as well as a full line of technology that provides advanced insights into each seller, a Sales Mastery online video library, voice and ambient computing learning technologies, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com.
