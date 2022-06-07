Submit Release
Governor Newsom Statement on Passing of Former San Francisco First Lady Gina Moscone

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Former San Francisco First Lady Gina Moscone:

“Jennifer and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Gina Moscone. San Francisco will long remember her as a charming, gracious First Lady and a Trustee on the War Memorial Board, a person who gave so much to the City she grew up in and loved so much. Those who knew her will also remember her as a loving mother who doted on her children, all while remaining a fixture in civic life in San Francisco even after the passing of her beloved husband, George. Our hearts are with the Moscone family today as they grieve their mother.”

Governor Newsom Statement on Passing of Former San Francisco First Lady Gina Moscone

