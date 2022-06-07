McKee Administration Provides Update on Baby Formula from the UK and Australia

RHODE ISLAND, June 7 - Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) was notified by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) that the baby formula from the United Kingdom and Australia is approved and determined to be a healthy alternate formula for use in the United States. (This shipment is expected to help mitigate the impacts of the ongoing, national formula shortage.) The first batch of formula includes Kendamil Classic, Kendamil organic formula, and seven types of Bubs brand formula, and is expected to be in Target stores in Rhode Island this week.

"We are grateful that the United Kingdom and Australia's formula manufacturers were able to make these products available to families here in Rhode Island and the United States, through the President's Operation Fly Formula," said Governor Dan McKee.

"Although the labels look a little different, this formula has been approved by the federal government and is safe for parents to use," said Interim Director of Health James McDonald, MD, MPH. "This is just the first batch of formula that will be available soon in retail stores. More is coming. Please buy just what you need, as we want to assure that everyone has the chance to buy some."

Anyone with questions about which formula to use should call RIDOH's Health Information Line at 401-222-5960 or their child's pediatrician.

Just like formula that is made in the US, parents should follow the manufacturer's directions on how to prepare it. Directions on these cans of formula use metric measurements. The conversion from milliliters (mL) to fluid ounces is:

1 fluid ounce = 30 mL 2 fluid ounces = 60 mL 3 fluid ounces = 90 mL 4 fluid ounces = 120 mL 5 fluid ounces = 150 mL 6 fluid ounces = 180 mL 7 fluid ounces = 210 mL 8 fluid ounces = 240 mL

Details on products

--Kendamil EU Classic First Infant Milk Stage 1; 900 g/31.75 oz.; Similar to US standard infant formulas like Similac Advance or Enfamil Neuro PRO; Kendamil Stage 1 is only for infants up to six months --Kendamil EU Organic First Milk Infant Milk Stage 1; 800 g/28.22 oz.; Similar to US standard infant organic formulas like Similac Organic; Kendamil Stage 1 is only used for infants up to six months --Kendamil EU Goat First Milk Infant Milk Stage 1; 800 g/28.22 oz.; No US equivalent --Bubs Organic Grass Fed Infant Formula Stage 1; 800 g/28.19 oz.; Similar to US standard infant organic formulas like Similac Organic; Bubs Stage 1 is only used for infants up to six months --Bubs Organic Grass Fed Follow-On Formula Stage 2; 800 g/28.19 oz.; Similar to US standard infant organic formulas like Similac Organic; Bubs Stage 2 is only used for infants age six to 12 months --Bubs Supreme A2 Beta-Casein Protein Infant Formula Stage 1; 800 g/28.19 oz.; Similar to US Similac Organic because both Bubs and Similac contain A2 beta casein milk protein. Stage 1 formula is only used for infants up to six months --Bubs Supreme A2 Beta-Casein Protein Follow-On Formula Stage 2; 800 g/28.19 oz; Similar to US Similac Organic because both Bubs and Similac contain A2 beta casein milk protein. Stage 2 formula is only used for infants age six to 12 months. --Bubs Easy-digest Goat Milk Infant Formula Stage 1; 800 g/28.19 oz.; No US equivalent --Bubs Easy-digest Goat Milk Infant Formula Stage 2; 800 g/28.19 oz.; No US equivalent