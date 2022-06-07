Ukrainian nationals arriving in New Brunswick

CANADA, June 7 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – A chartered flight will arrive in New Brunswick today, carrying 170 Ukrainians who are fleeing the conflict in their home country.

Premier Blaine Higgs, Arlene Dunn, who is the minister responsible for immigration and minister responsible for Opportunities NB, and representatives from several integration agencies in the province will greet the Ukrainians at the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport.

“New Brunswick’s track record for extending humanitarian support in times like this is well known,” said Higgs. “We look forward to welcoming each one here today and hopefully provide the comfort and safety they need.”

Upon arrival, each Ukrainian will receive a welcome kit containing helpful information to get their lives started in New Brunswick.

The provincial immigration team is working with partners – including settlement agencies, employers, community organizations, the Red Cross and employment counsellors – to ensure that those arriving receive the assistance they require.

“We are ready once again to share our communities, our security and our opportunities,” said Dunn. “I would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who worked to make this possible. This includes many New Brunswickers who have donated time, financial assistance, accommodations, food and much more in an effort to ease the fear and turmoil so many of these Ukrainians have been living with since Russian forces invaded their homeland.”

Most of the Ukrainians will be relocating to Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton.

“Some who are arriving may need to stay with host families while securing long-term housing, and we know New Brunswickers will be eager to continue to step in and help in this area,” said Higgs.

Those interested in being a host family to these newcomers can contact ukrainesupport@onbcanada.ca to be linked with the nearest settlement agency.

