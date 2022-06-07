Ronn Torossian Discusses Reaching Customers on Twitter

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies that want to engage the target audience in an authentic manner and even build a loyal community of customers on Twitter, need to utilize very important strategies. With these types of strategies, companies can improve the brand presence, as well as the audience perception on the platform. That's why the social media platform released a report that showed how users on the platform are perceiving the behavior of companies, as well as how those behaviors have evolved throughout the years. This report from Twitter was made to help companies understand what their customers expect from them on the platform, and how they can create a presence that's going to be on brand and authentic at the same time.

Brand Tone

Most businesses understand the need to have a unique brand voice to differentiate themselves in the market. To figure out whether companies are all saying the same thing or are doing distinct things, Twitter created a test where it took tweets from several different big brands. Then, the platform removed any identifying elements from those tweets and asked people to guess which company had created the original ones. Very few people managed to guess successfully. According to the research from Twitter, in the last few years, most companies have started using similar keywords and number of characters, and the content they share on the platform, which made them sound very similar to each other. To combat this, companies should develop a great sense of who they are and what they stand for, so they can feel more confident about sharing their values and mission statements with the target audience. This is what can distinguish companies from the rest of their competitors and generate a lot more attention from the target audience.

Topics

Most users on Twitter have started to expect companies to start joining important conversations and supporting social causes. However, it's not always easy for companies to figure out whether they need to speak up, or if what they have to say isn't going to be relevant to the overall conversation. In most cases, more specifically 60%, it's smart for companies to speak up about health, political, economic, or socio-political issues. It's important to remember that customers don't want to see companies repeating the same message repeatedly or sharing any statements that might sound insincere. Additionally, companies need to remember that they shouldn't be turning any of those topics into a sales pitch. That's why companies should think about their target audiences and what they are interested in, as well as what the brand stands for, and how both of those factors are able to relate to current topics. This is how companies can figure out when they should contribute to a conversation and then create a message that's going to be worthwhile for everyone involved.

Ronn Torossian is Chairman of 5WPR.