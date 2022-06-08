John Krondes And The Elvis Hit Team Electrify Italy, Greece, Europe, And The World With 1st New Recordings Since 1977
The Earl Grant Album Cover of THE END
Singer John Krondes Follows Destiny's Plan, Greek Heritage, And Shocks The World With "Pot Of Gold" Music Masters With Elvis Presley's Original Music Entourage.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOLLYWOOD NEWS...THE END is a New Beginning [LA FINE è un Nuovo Inizio] for Elvis Presley, the Memphis Sound, and music fans throughout Europe and the world. THE END is where it all began folks. John Krondes' father Jimmy Krondes co-wrote THE END (LA FINE) a/k/a "At The End Of A Rainbow" which was first recorded by Earl Grant in 1958 and became a worldwide Super Hit. Fatefully, Elvis Presley sang THE END to Priscilla Beaulieu on the piano on the very night they met in Germany. Also following destiny's plan came along the composer's son John Krondes, who decades later was introduced to the Jordanaires who backed-up Elvis, and recorded his dad's Super Hit THE END with them. Listeners all around the globe were calling radio stations asking if it was Elvis Presley singing with the Jordanaires on the new recording of THE END. Pretty much everyone that worked with Elvis Presley started to hear about John Krondes and started to make more new music with him. Astonishingly, John Krondes has all the original Elvis Presley musicians and singers on his new music recordings. Included on the Krondes tracks are the TCB Band, American Sound Studio Band, DJ Fontana, Ronnie Tutt (Drums), the Jordanaires, Stamps, Imperials, Sweet Inspirations, Elvis Horns, and more.
Reportedly, the viral news is that John Krondes has now amassed a prized collection of close to 100 New Songs recorded with the original Elvis Presley players.
THE END [LA FINE] a/k/a "At The End Of A Rainbow," was instantaneously a worldwide smash. THE END was so big in Europe when it was first released in 1958, that Earl Grant soon after released new versions in Italian and German. THE END written by Jimmy Krondes and Sid Jacobson is one of the greatest Love Songs and musical standards of all time.
THE END has since 1958 continued to be a BIG HIT and has been recorded by many famous artists through the years including, Nancy Sinatra, Bee Gees, Jerry Wallace, The Lettermen, Gene McDaniels, George McCurn, Roy Hamilton, Ray Anthony, and the new modern classic by John Krondes and the Jordanaires. The Italian version of THE END was written by Johnny Rotella, Jimmy Krondes, and Sid Jacobson and as well is a Classic Italian Love Song recorded by Earl Grant, Tonina Torrielli, John Charles, Udo Jurgens, and others.
The gorgeous recording of THE END by John Krondes and the Jordanaires not only attracted Elvis Presley's own musicians to John Krondes, but as well peaked the interest of Joe Esposito; Elvis Presley's Best Man, Best Friend, and 20 year Road Manager. Joe Esposito promptly took over the music project of John Krondes and the Elvis Hit Making Team and continued to help start more epic recordings and promoted the brand until his death in 2016. Joe Esposito worked together with Publisher Bo Goldsen of Criterion Music Corp. (now Universal Music Publishing Group) to start another big wave of historic recordings by John Krondes and the Elvis Hit Team. Esposito and Goldsen knew that fans would love to hear new recordings of some of Elvis' favorite songs, and moved to have new arrangements recorded of staple hits such as "My Way", "It's Impossible", "Always On My Mind", and "Welcome To My World". What's even more exciting for music lovers, is the fact that John Krondes has scores of new compositions written by Jimmy Krondes, Jimmy Krondes and Paul Evans, Jimmy Krondes and Al Stillman, and songs written by John Krondes with Paul Evans, and by himself, and lots more with combinations of other collaborators.
Singer / songwriter John Krondes has become the "Mystery Man" of Hollywood and has taken the music industry, publishers and fans around the world by storm with news of his massive collection of new recordings with Elvis Presley's music entourage. Elvis Presley and John Krondes have united spirits and forces through a special unearthly arrangement that has the world wholly baffled. The apparent transcendental "connections" keep coming and the mystical John Krondes story and his epic music with the Elvis Hit Team is trending around the world. Fans are flocking to John's Instagram account [@johnkrondes] waiting for more Rock 'N Roll News and musical Instagram Reels to drop. The continuing series of unexplained events, seem to point to orders coming from Rock 'N Roll Heaven from Elvis Presley, Jimmy Krondes, Joe Esposito, and Bo Goldsen to keep the Memphis Rock alive. Fantastically, Universal Music Publishing Group who recently announced a deal to acquire the publishing rights to the Elvis Presley Catalog Of Songs is also "connected" to John Krondes and is the publisher of THE END and other Jimmy Krondes hits. John Krondes eerily has a new recording of "Can't Help Falling In Love" with the same original Jordanaires who sang with Elvis on this same song in 1961. This power track is being completed now with recording of strings and horns. Universal Music Publishing Group is now also the Publisher to "Can't Help Falling In Love" and is committed to promoting the music and legacy of Elvis for generations to come.
CDX Records, Sony Music, and The Orchard are planning a soon worldwide release of THE END by John Krondes and the Jordanaires followed by more of the new epic Krondes recordings.
Noted Celebrity Psychic John Cohan explains, "John Krondes making new music with Elvis Presley's musicians is not an accident. This was destiny calling, and It's All Connected."
Follow John Krondes on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @johnkrondes for more Rock 'N Roll News, music, and information. Check Out John Krondes' Instagram Reel: THE END (Amalfi Coast) ; THE END Italian Version by Earl Grant; and LA FINE (THE END) by Tonina Torrielli . See also John Krondes Featured at www.hollywoodnewscenter.com/featured . PR Contact -Ed Lozzi, Edward Lozzi & Associates PR * 310-922-1200 * www.lozzipr.com . Stay Tuned Fans, there's definitely more to come!!!
HOLLYWOOD NEWS CENTER
Rock 'N Roll News Desk
Noble Love
Hollywood News Center
+1 310-420-8640
news@hollywoodnewscenter.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
The End Is Coming!!!