Rollout of 2nd COVID-19 Booster Programme

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, June 7 - Port-of-Spain, May 19, 2022: The Ministry of Health advises that approval has been granted for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to be used as a 2nd booster dose for members of the public who fall into the following categories:

  • All moderately to severely immunocompromised persons
  • Persons aged 60 years and over
  • Healthcare workers

The decision to administer booster doses was made based on the findings of seven studies conducted on the effectiveness of a 2nd COVID-19 Booster. These findings were reviewed and approved by the World Health Organization’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) and the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group.

Eligible individuals can now get their 2nd COVID-19 vaccine booster 4 – 6 months after receiving their initial booster. The Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccines are available at the following vaccine locations:

 

Vaccination Locations for 2nd Booster Doses

NWRHA

ERHA

NCRHA

SWRHA

TRHA

The Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah

Sangre Grande Civic Centre

Mayaro Sport Facility

 

 

Hansraj Sumairsingh Multipurpose Complex (Rio Claro)

COSTAATT-

El Dorado 

Larry Gomes Stadium

 

Arima Health Facility

 

Maloney Health Centre

 

Chaguanas Health Centre

 

Arouca Health Centre

 

Tacarigua Health Centre

 

St. Joseph Health Centre

 

UTT Chaguanas Campus – Munroe Road

Southern Academy for the Performing Arts

 

South West Regional Indoor Sporting Arena (Point Fortin)

 

Debe Health Centre

Scarborough Health Centre

Canaan Health Centre

 

 

Roxborough Health Centre

 

Persons must have a valid form of identification and their vaccination card (with COVID-19 vaccinations recorded) to receive their booster vaccine.

The Ministry of Health will provide further information regarding the COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Schedule as required. Persons can visit the Ministry of Health’s official social media pages or website atwww.health.gov.tt, for further information on the COVID-19 vaccine and Booster Programme.

 

 

