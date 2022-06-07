Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Australian Foreign Minister Wong

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong about our ongoing coordination on regional issues, as well as to discuss the upcoming G-20 Ministerial meetings in Bali.  Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Wong also discussed our collective efforts to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjust war of choice against Ukraine, including in multilateral institutions and bodies.  The Secretary and Foreign Minister reviewed the Foreign Minister’s recent visits to Indonesia, Fiji, Samoa, and Tonga, and the Secretary reaffirmed the United States commitment to strengthening economic opportunity, resiliency, and freedom across the Indo-Pacific through open and transparent work with partners and allies in the region.

