Submit Release
News Search

There were 948 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,873 in the last 365 days.

Inslee appoints Diana Ruff to the Benton & Franklin Counties Superior Court

WASHINGTON, June 7 - Story 

Gov. Jay Inslee announced today the appointment of Diana Ruff to the Benton & Franklin Counties Superior Court. She will replace Judge Alex Ekstrom, who later this month will begin his term as a federal magistrate judge for the Eastern District of Washington.

Since August 2021, Ruff has worked as a court commissioner for the Benton & Franklin Counties Superior Court, where she presides over family law, probate, guardianship and juvenile dockets. Before joining the court, Ruff worked as an administrative law judge with the Washington State Office of Administrative Hearings. She has also served as a judge pro tem in Franklin County District Court and Pasco Municipal Court. Prior to her judicial career, Ruff was a Benton County Deputy prosecutor for over five years. She began her career handling personal injury cases at Allen Brecke Law Offices in Kennewick.

Ruff is also involved in the Tri-Cities community. She has volunteered in various leadership positions with the Benton Franklin Bar Association, and is a proud youth soccer coach volunteer. She served on the Benton County Park Board for over 10 years, including a term as its chairperson. She has also been a commissioner on the Parks and Recreation commissions for both the cities of Kennewick and Richland.

“Diana is an extremely talented attorney. She is smart, driven, and dedicated to serving her community,” said Inslee. “And her breadth of experience is impressive. She has done civil litigation, criminal prosecution, and as a judicial officer she’s presided over administrative proceedings and now Superior Court dockets. She will be a great addition to the bench.”

Ruff earned her bachelor’s degree and law degree from Gonzaga University.

Media Contact 

Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111
Press inquiries | 360.902.4136

You just read:

Inslee appoints Diana Ruff to the Benton & Franklin Counties Superior Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.