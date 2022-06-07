Potential Health Benefits of Cannabis for Adults

More adults are using cannabis for health-related needs, finding numerous benefits for a range of ailments.

Pain, insomnia, and anxiety were the most common reasons for cannabis use and, for the most part, patients reported that cannabis was helping to address these issues.” — Christopher Kaufmann, Ph.D.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As legalization becomes more widespread, older adults are increasingly turning to cannabis as an option for medical purposes. Recent studies point to a variety of positive health benefits of cannabis use for older adults, demonstrating the immense medicinal properties available.

The interest in the potential medicinal capabilities of cannabis has been growing over the past decade, however, a study done by the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society produced findings that showed 15% of their study population reported using cannabis during the previous three years. Half of that 15% reported using cannabis regularly and almost entirely for medical purposes.

“Pain, insomnia, and anxiety were the most common reasons for cannabis use and, for the most part, patients reported that cannabis was helping to address these issues, especially with insomnia and pain,” remarked Christopher Kaufmann, Ph.D., co-first author of the study and assistant professor in the Division of Geriatrics and Gerontology in the Department of Medicine at UC San Diego. (Source: https://health.ucsd.edu/news)

The researchers involved in the study are interested in the many benefits of cannabis as a safer alternative to various prescription drugs, including opioids and benzodiazepines, along with its potential to reduce the number of medications needed by older individuals.

“We want to find out which conditions cannabis is most effective in treating. Only then can we better counsel older adults on cannabis use,” Kaufmann stated.

The study also indicated that new users were more inclined toward using marijuana for medicinal purposes than for recreation. Another interesting finding from the study showed that many users who are beginning to explore the possibilities available with cannabis are opting for topical products, such as lotions and salves rather than smoking. Furthermore, these individuals are also showing a greater level of disclosure in discussing their cannabis use with medical professionals, which is a telltale sign of the stigma behind marijuana dwindling.

The list of possible ailments cannabis is being used for by older adults is exhaustive, including such issues as depression, anxiety, mood-related disorders, improving sleep quality, pain management, assistance with addiction, appetite stimulation, and countless others. The researchers of the study stated that future studies are necessary for a more in-depth understanding of the safety and effectiveness of cannabis and different formulations to help treat older adults. However, these studies will also help to minimize harm as well as maximize the benefits of cannabis.

