Fantasy Film Phenomenon "The Last Unicorn" Launches 40th Anniversary Celebration at Geffen Theater with Film Screening
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beloved fantasy film "The Last Unicorn" is kicking off its 40th Anniversary celebration year with an exclusive event at the David Geffen Theater on July 30th, 2022. Sweet Streets partnered with the film’s screenplay writer and renowned fantasy novelist, Peter S. Beagle to reunite fans with Beagle’s magical story through a series of events that include state-of-the-art exhibitions. The exhibitions will feature artwork from select international contemporary artists and original production art from the film itself.
On July 30th at 3pm, for the first time, the David Geffen Theater at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will be screening the film in all its glory. This launch event for the 40th Anniversary celebration will also provide attendees a chance to see acclaimed author Peter S. Beagle take the stage and discuss his experience with film producer Michael Chase Walker. Sweet Streets will debut an exclusive capsule collection at the Museum Store, featuring t- shirts, jewelry, and collaborations from well-known Los Angeles pop-culture designer ONCH. These special products will only be available at the Museum Store and online for this event.
“This event is the beginning of a magical year. I look forward to talking with the audience and my fellow creators about the joys and struggles of bringing the glory of the Unicorn’s world to life. Together we can bring a little of the Unicorn’s magic back.” – Peter S. Beagle
The Geffen Theater is located at 6067 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036 and the one-day event runs from 3PM- 5PM. Museum hours on Saturday are 10am-8pm. Tickets are available here: https://www.academymuseum.org/en/programs/the-last-unicorn-017fb416-965b-715c-588d-276660fb3f41
Visit https://thelastunicorn40th.com/ for all information regarding The Last Unicorn 40th Anniversary Celebration and follow @thelastunicorn40 on Instagram and Facebook for updates, exclusive content, and more.
About Sweet Streets
Sweet Streets is a boutique creative and licensing consulting firm with a focus on girls' brands. Sweet Streets offers a variety of services from creative marketing and licensing consultation to artist management, organizing collaborative projects between the industry's top influential brands and artists spanning art, music, fashion, toys, and more. Sweet Streets provides specialized, hands-on services to brands looking to expand their creative vision. The experienced team has years of success in growing and monetizing brands, taking a boutique management approach bespoke to each client, that develops brands for worldwide markets and consumers of all ages. Sweet Streets celebrates girls as multifaceted individuals that model positivity, effortless style, and varied interests unlike anywhere else.
Sweet Streets’ artists have lent their talents to a diverse group of clientele and venues all over the world. Central to the Sweets Streets business model, is supporting each artist’s distinguishable style and valuable voice. Sweet Streets has participated in such projects as in-store installations, animation, and toy designs, to leasing their artwork for music albums and celebrity fashion. Sweet Streets maintains international relationships.
About Peter S. Beagle
Noted author and screenwriter Peter Beagle is a recipient of the prestigious Hugo, Nebula, Locus, and Mythopoeic Awards, and a World Fantasy and Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers of America 2018 Damon Knight Memorial Grand Master, among other literary achievements.
He has given generations of readers the magic of unicorns, haunted cemeteries, lascivious trees, and disgruntled gods. A prolific author, his best-known work is The Last Unicorn, a fantasy novel, which Locus Magazine subscribers voted the number five "All-Time Best Fantasy Novel" in 1987. Fellow Hugo and Nebula-award-winning author Neil Gaiman has described Beagle’s A Fine and Private Place as his “I-wish-I'd-written-that first novel.”
In October 2020, The Last Unicorn was included in TIME’s “100 Best Fantasy Books of All Time,” a group of books that was compiled together with a panel of leading fantasy authors—N.K. Jemisin, Neil Gaiman, Sabaa Tahir, Tomi Adeyemi, Diana Gabaldon, George R.R. Martin, Cassandra Clare, and Marlon James. TIME describes these books as “the most engaging, inventive, and influential works of fantasy fiction, in chronological order beginning in the 9th century.”
About ITV
ITV Studios is a creator, producer and distributor of world-leading programmes that people can’t get enough of. We connect millions of people every day and shape and reflect the world they live in, we are More Than TV. Its Brand & Licensing department is responsible for all global commercial activities including sponsorship, brand licensing, consumer products, gaming and live events. It represents a diverse portfolio including formats, scripted, game shows and kids, which offer a wide range of commercial opportunities. Brands include The Voice, Hell's Kitchen, Love Island, I Am A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, The Chase, Coronation Street, Schitt’s Creek, The Last Unicorn, Thunderbirds, Space: 1999, The Prisoner, and others.
About ONCH
Los Angeles based artist, ONCH, is the creative force behind the pop-culture phenomenon the “ONCH" brand. ONCH began his jewelry career designing wearable art for his celebrity client list that includes Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian, and Nicki Minaj. ONCH successfully partnered with Forever21 and Hello Kitty to create The Hello Kitty Forever jewelry collection and Hasbro to bring My Little Pony & Mr. Potato Head to life. ONCH’s partners also include Dreamworks Animation, Sanrio, Pokemon, and Delias.
Janell Barrett
On July 30th at 3pm, for the first time, the David Geffen Theater at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will be screening the film in all its glory. This launch event for the 40th Anniversary celebration will also provide attendees a chance to see acclaimed author Peter S. Beagle take the stage and discuss his experience with film producer Michael Chase Walker. Sweet Streets will debut an exclusive capsule collection at the Museum Store, featuring t- shirts, jewelry, and collaborations from well-known Los Angeles pop-culture designer ONCH. These special products will only be available at the Museum Store and online for this event.
“This event is the beginning of a magical year. I look forward to talking with the audience and my fellow creators about the joys and struggles of bringing the glory of the Unicorn’s world to life. Together we can bring a little of the Unicorn’s magic back.” – Peter S. Beagle
The Geffen Theater is located at 6067 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036 and the one-day event runs from 3PM- 5PM. Museum hours on Saturday are 10am-8pm. Tickets are available here: https://www.academymuseum.org/en/programs/the-last-unicorn-017fb416-965b-715c-588d-276660fb3f41
Visit https://thelastunicorn40th.com/ for all information regarding The Last Unicorn 40th Anniversary Celebration and follow @thelastunicorn40 on Instagram and Facebook for updates, exclusive content, and more.
About Sweet Streets
Sweet Streets is a boutique creative and licensing consulting firm with a focus on girls' brands. Sweet Streets offers a variety of services from creative marketing and licensing consultation to artist management, organizing collaborative projects between the industry's top influential brands and artists spanning art, music, fashion, toys, and more. Sweet Streets provides specialized, hands-on services to brands looking to expand their creative vision. The experienced team has years of success in growing and monetizing brands, taking a boutique management approach bespoke to each client, that develops brands for worldwide markets and consumers of all ages. Sweet Streets celebrates girls as multifaceted individuals that model positivity, effortless style, and varied interests unlike anywhere else.
Sweet Streets’ artists have lent their talents to a diverse group of clientele and venues all over the world. Central to the Sweets Streets business model, is supporting each artist’s distinguishable style and valuable voice. Sweet Streets has participated in such projects as in-store installations, animation, and toy designs, to leasing their artwork for music albums and celebrity fashion. Sweet Streets maintains international relationships.
About Peter S. Beagle
Noted author and screenwriter Peter Beagle is a recipient of the prestigious Hugo, Nebula, Locus, and Mythopoeic Awards, and a World Fantasy and Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers of America 2018 Damon Knight Memorial Grand Master, among other literary achievements.
He has given generations of readers the magic of unicorns, haunted cemeteries, lascivious trees, and disgruntled gods. A prolific author, his best-known work is The Last Unicorn, a fantasy novel, which Locus Magazine subscribers voted the number five "All-Time Best Fantasy Novel" in 1987. Fellow Hugo and Nebula-award-winning author Neil Gaiman has described Beagle’s A Fine and Private Place as his “I-wish-I'd-written-that first novel.”
In October 2020, The Last Unicorn was included in TIME’s “100 Best Fantasy Books of All Time,” a group of books that was compiled together with a panel of leading fantasy authors—N.K. Jemisin, Neil Gaiman, Sabaa Tahir, Tomi Adeyemi, Diana Gabaldon, George R.R. Martin, Cassandra Clare, and Marlon James. TIME describes these books as “the most engaging, inventive, and influential works of fantasy fiction, in chronological order beginning in the 9th century.”
About ITV
ITV Studios is a creator, producer and distributor of world-leading programmes that people can’t get enough of. We connect millions of people every day and shape and reflect the world they live in, we are More Than TV. Its Brand & Licensing department is responsible for all global commercial activities including sponsorship, brand licensing, consumer products, gaming and live events. It represents a diverse portfolio including formats, scripted, game shows and kids, which offer a wide range of commercial opportunities. Brands include The Voice, Hell's Kitchen, Love Island, I Am A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, The Chase, Coronation Street, Schitt’s Creek, The Last Unicorn, Thunderbirds, Space: 1999, The Prisoner, and others.
About ONCH
Los Angeles based artist, ONCH, is the creative force behind the pop-culture phenomenon the “ONCH" brand. ONCH began his jewelry career designing wearable art for his celebrity client list that includes Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian, and Nicki Minaj. ONCH successfully partnered with Forever21 and Hello Kitty to create The Hello Kitty Forever jewelry collection and Hasbro to bring My Little Pony & Mr. Potato Head to life. ONCH’s partners also include Dreamworks Animation, Sanrio, Pokemon, and Delias.
Janell Barrett
HGPR Inc.
+1 310-859-8870
press@hgprinc.com