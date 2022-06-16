Los Angeles Clothing Manufacturer Launches Fashion Mentorship To Help New Designers
Noted Los Angeles clothing manufacturer, The Evans Group (TEG) recently launched its new fashion mentorship program.
At TEG, we've assembled some of the most talented pattern makers, seamstresses, production assistants, and fabric sourcing experts to build a cohesive roster of fashion mentors. This fashion mentoring program, aimed at designers with no prior experience in the industry, helps emerging designers connect with the design process.
— Jennifer Evans
And above all, help individuals craft memorable clothing lines. “Whether creating good fashion mood board examples or sketching a croquis, mentors give new designers a big boost in confidence and skill.”
Learning About Fashion Mentors From The Experts
In a recent piece on its blog, How To Find A Fashion Mentor, the company, now nearly 20 years old, explains to readers the benefits of parenting up with an expert. Plus, the piece explores which skills curious designers need to look for in an expert fashion mentor.
“A fashion mentor is a creative expert who guides a clothing designer through every step of the design process,” says the TEG team. With many new designers, the prospect of thinking of, planning, and producing clothing without a guiding hand can be challenging.
And TEG’s CEO and founder, Jennifer Evans, is more confident than ever that her particular fashion mentors will deliver.
The fashion production house, founded in 2005, emphasizes American-made clothing with the help of local designers, textile experts, and factories.
Different Mentors With The Evans Group
New and emerging independent fashion designers have their pick of the litter in terms of TEG talent. With local experts, ranging from professional pattern makers to creative teams, and more, designers can choose their advocates.
The Evans Group offers a few packages for new designers to choose from for custom clothing.
First, ‘The Deep Dive’ helps partner designers with an excellent fashion mentor. Consisting of an intensive video conference call with founder and sustainable clothing expert Jennifer Evans, The Deep Dive provides more than just creative advice. It introduces indie designers to the garment manufacturing process, too. The package contains the following:
One 3-hour Intensive Video Session with Jennifer Evans
One round of follow-up emails with a TEG Mentor
Along with matching with a personal creative expert, the TEG team will answer any and all questions about building a brand, fashion marketing, and how to capitalize on specific styles and markets.
TEG encourages its curious (and hesitant) designers to: “Bring us a list of questions, and we will help find the answers. In addition to a three-hour video session, designers also get one round of emails for follow-up questions or discussions.”
From fashion drawings to creating a detailed fashion tech pack, indie designers everywhere have a creative advocate.
If designers are looking for something more in-depth, they can choose a more intensive package.
This package includes:
One-month fashion Mentoring Program
Four scheduled sessions
Free direct email access to a TEG Mentor throughout the program
In short, the options for unfettered access to some of the West Coast’s foremost fashion experts should have apprehensive designers champing at the bit to take that ambitious germ of an idea and translate it into a reality.
Finding The Perfect Match: Skills Go A Long Way
But finding a talented fashion mentor is much more than taking someone’s word for it. Indie designers need to familiarize themselves with the must-have qualities of these bonafide fashion experts. As such, TEG outlines, for example, the years of experience in the fashion industry as being one of the things to look for.
“First and foremost, finding someone with impressive credentials and raw skill is a must when finding a fashion mentor. After all, [designers need] someone with years of experience. That connection between fashion mentor and mentee should be a powerful bond forged by shared creativity and ambitious clothing line ideas.”
TEG hopes this bond will be an extremely positive one, which allows designers to feel comfortable formulating ideas, no matter how out-of-the-box they may seem. More than that, working with someone with a proven track record of creative genius doesn’t hurt either.
“Does [a] fashion mentor have the appropriate skills? Have they been a pattern maker in the past, introducing them to nearly every fabric, technical task, and responsibility possible?”
Communicating And Brand Messaging
Designers need someone who can communicate, be transparent, and be constructive in their criticism. “Fashion mentors are honest about designs. If something doesn’t work, they help find the next best solution. Something not clicking? A fashion mentor will guide [designers] to a favorable outcome.”
Helping someone new with a creative endeavor is fantastic in its own right, but crafting a fashion mood board and a fashion sketch sometimes isn’t enough. As such, TEG fashion mentors work hard to assist inexperienced designers brand clothing and work on their e-commerce.
Not only is the fashion mentoring program in Los Angeles focused on tapping into creative potential, but helping clothing businesses thrive.
Pursuing Creativity, The TEG Way
With TEG’s new fashion mentoring program, designers with little to no experience designing and producing clothing lines from scratch have an invaluable opportunity to succeed.
Whether it’s finding a personal style, picking the right color for a line of dresses, or simply choosing sustainable fashion to cancel out fast fashion, TEG offers a wide array of helpful options.
It’s a new and exciting time for indie fashion designers. And The Evans Group aims to make the experience a fulfilling one.
More About The Evans Group (TEG)
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception,
The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers to create luxury clothing.
Learn more about The Evans Group on its website: https://tegintl.com
