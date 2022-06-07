Hornet Homes Introduces Boss Rooms as Home Expansion Solution

Big on style and function, the Boss Rooms are customizable to match your home, personality, and suit your lifestyle

Hornet Homes introduces Boss Rooms as the most efficient, versatile, and practical solution for residential home expansion.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The national housing shortage has caused residential properties to reach record high prices in the United States. The cost of renovations for existing homes is also continuing to rise due to the cost of materials, services, and ongoing shipping delays. These issues have created a difficult situation for current homeowners who are in need of additional space.

Investing in a detached addition to a residential home is the most practical and cost-efficient solution for home expansion needs. Additional dwelling units (ADUs), also called tiny homes, are an affordable option for creating additional living space on existing residential properties. ADUs also increase the value of an existing property.

The home building experts at Hornet Homes are excited to introduce Boss Rooms as the ADU industry leader in residential home expansion. Hornet Homes is well-known throughout North Carolina communities for building high-quality properties and providing exceptional buying experiences.

Boss Rooms allows homeowners to create the tiny home of their dreams. These ADUs can be customized to provide space for guest rooms, home offices, gyms, art studios, and even Airbnb properties to allow for additional income opportunities.

Boss Rooms uses only high-quality materials to build ADU units on-site with energy-efficient windows, HVAC systems, luxury vinyl flooring, and a full range of customization options. Homeowners can design their tiny home with a kitchenette, full or ½ bathrooms, and choose from several floor plans to meet their expansion needs.

Boss Rooms develops customizable ADUs for homeowners across the greater Raleigh area. Interested homeowners can reach out to Boss Rooms directly at 919-679-9987. Or learn more about developing a custom-designed tiny home online at bossrooms.com.

About Boss Rooms

Boss Rooms creates high-quality, affordable ADUs that can be customized to meet the unique needs of every client. These units are developed with the highest quality building materials and offer an extensive line of features.

Boss Rooms ADU Features:

• Natural Lighting

• Open Floor Plans

• Climate Controlled Environment

• Sound-Proof

• Kitchenettes

• Full or ½ Bath

Boss Rooms is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is proud to serve homeowners across the greater Raleigh area.