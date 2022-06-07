Century Public Adjusters Warn About Hurricane Season Roof Damage from Wind and Leaks

Century Public Adjusters Hurricane Roof Damage and Leaks

The Atlantic hurricane season, spanning from June 1st to November 30th, poses a serious threat to homes and businesses throughout Florida.

MIAMI , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hurricane season is upon us and even cities that are not in direct strike zones, including Tampa and Jacksonville, are still at risk of damage due to high winds and excessive rainfall. Heavy rainfall and wind have the potential to cause direct damage to property roofing. This excess rainfall and wind have the potential to cause wind damage to the shingles and lead to roof leaks.

Home and business owners need to be aware of the potential for storm roofing damage, including leaks that could occur. Century Public Adjusters urges home and business owners to perform a throughout inspection of their properties after heavy rain and/or wind storm.

It is critical that roofing damage be identified as soon as possible for insurance claim purposes. Check for key signs of water damage around roofing, ceilings, and walls. This may include peeling paint, wallpaper, discoloration, or an odd musty odor.

Any delay in identifying these issues can make it difficult to prove that damages resulted from a storm. This has the potential to lead to excessive issues with the insurance company, including claim denial.

The issue is that roofing damage is not always evident immediately. Some damages cause slow and/or hidden water leaks that can lead to excessive water damage in the future. Scheduling a professional inspection with a public adjuster is the smartest way for home and business owners to protect their property after a storm.

Home and business owners who experience hurricane season winds and/or heavy rain can reach out to Century Public Adjusters for a free inspection after the storm passes. A team of experienced and qualified adjusters is proud to evaluate the condition of your home or business. They are also happy to develop a fair estimate of repair costs, gather evidence, and assist with filing a claim to the insurance company and recovering a fair settlement.

About Century Public Adjusters

Century Public Adjusters understand the stress that Floridians experience when hurricane storms damage their homes or business property. Century Public Adjusters works hard to make the claims process as stress-free as possible by providing free inspections, and estimates, and helping residents get the compensation they deserve for their insurance claims.

Century Public Adjusters serves home and business owners in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Monroe, Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville areas, and throughout Central Florida.

Contact Century Public Adjusters today!