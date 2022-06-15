The Benefits Of In-Home Care For Those With Parkinson's Disease

People with Parkinson's prefer to stay in their homes as long as possible as the condition progresses. Consider the below tips when weighing your options.

Our mission is to provide high-quality in-home care services that keep your loved ones safe in comfort of their own home.” — Stephanie Howe

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 60,000 people in the U.S. are told they have Parkinson's disease every year. This disease is a long-lasting brain disorder that gets worse over time. It causes uncontrollable body movements, stiff muscles, and problems with balance and coordination. With the progression of the disease, many people prefer to stay in their own homes for as long as possible, rather than move to an assisted living facility or nursing home. Even though their grown-up children or other family members could care for them, this could get harder as their needs change. But many families choose professional in-home care so that their loved ones can stay at home longer and still get the care they need while staying safe. Here are some ways that in-home care can help your loved one with Parkinson's if you are thinking about it.

1. Appointments and Getting Around

Parkinson's disease can be complicated and needs to be managed by doctors on a regular basis. There's a good chance that your loved one will see doctors and therapists often for physical, occupational, or speech therapy. A caregiver can provide transportation if needed and accompany them to these appointments.

2. Reminders about Medications

Your loved one may be taking a number of medicines that only work when they are taken the right way. A caregiver can provide medication reminders as well as pick up prescriptions if needed.

3. Meal Preparation

People with Parkinson's disease need to make sure they are eating well. A caregiver can make meals for them based on what their doctor tells them to eat and do any grocery shopping that needs to be done. If your loved one has difficulty feeding themselves, a trained caregiver can also help with this.

4. Help with Getting Around and Preventing Falls

People with Parkinson's disease are more likely to fall because they have tremors, stiff muscles, and trouble keeping their balance. A trained caregiver can help your loved one walk and get in and out of bed or chairs safely by giving them hands-on help.

5. Help With Care for Oneself

As Parkinson's disease gets worse, it can get harder and harder to do things like bathe, dress, and go to the bathroom. Your loved one can keep their dignity while a professional caregiver helps them with these daily tasks. Caregivers can also help with light housework, laundry, and other chores.

6. Companionship

Seniors with Parkinson's often lose friends because of the disease. Even if it has impacted their speech and made conversations difficult, a trained caregiver has the patience, understanding, and awareness to encourage positive social interaction.

7. Workouts With a Trainer

When a caregiver is close by, it is safe to do the exercises that the doctor has given. This helps build confidence and motivation. Physical activity can also help keep muscles strong and flexible, which may even slow the progression of Parkinson's.

Comfort Keepers Can Be Reached in Tom's River, NJ.

Comfort Keepers of Tom's River is here to help your loved one with Parkinson's disease by giving in-home care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you would like to learn more about our in-home care services, contact Comfort Keepers at (732) 557-0010 today.