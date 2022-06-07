Century Public Adjusters Warn About The Rainy Season Roof Leaks in South Florida

Rainy weather is leading to roof leaks that are leading to excessive water damage in homes and businesses throughout Florida.

MIAMI, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES , June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida weather patterns experience an abrupt spike and significant increase in rainfall during hurricane season. This excessive rainfall accompanied by high winds is notorious for causing dangerous flooding and property damage to homes and businesses throughout the state.

Florida property owners report that roof leaks and water damages are common occurrences during the state’s rainy season. These leaks occur when heavy rainfall and wind damage the property’s roofing shingles and allow water to penetrate the surfaces underneath.

Century Public Adjusters urges Florida property owners to be aware of the potential of rainy season roof leaks. These leaks are not always immediately noticeable but can lead to excessive water damage if not identified early. Look for signs of water leaks after rainfall, including discoloration on the ceiling, peeling paint, or broken shingles outside the property.

Filing claims with the insurance company after roofing damage is stressful for many home and business owners. Insurance companies may not pay out fair amounts to cover these excessive damages. Water damage accounts for 29% of all homeowner insurance claims filed in the United States.

Contacting a public adjuster to inspect the property is the best way to ensure that the insurance company is held liable for the damages that occur after heavy rainfall. A public adjuster can evaluate the roofing inside and outside the home and develop an accurate estimate of the damages. This ensures that the insurance company provides sufficient compensation for professional roofing and/or water damage repairs.

It is critical that home and business owners who suspect a roofing leak or other water damage contact an adjuster who will file a claim as soon as possible. Century Public Adjusters reminds property owners that the longer that they wait, the more difficult it can be to prove a claim is valid. Century Public Adjusters is also happy to help home and business owners gather evidence for their claims and handle the stress of dealing with the insurance company.

About Century Public Adjusters

Century Public Adjusters serves home and business owners throughout Florida, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Monroe, Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville areas.

The professionals at Century Public Adjusters work hard to make the claims process as stress-free as possible with free inspections, and accurate estimates, and assist clients in getting the compensation they deserve from the insurance company.

Contact Century Public Adjusters today!