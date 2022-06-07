Physical Internet Market: A Mechanism Towards Reaching Global Logistics Sustainability - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Increasing Support for Zero Emission Logistics to Boost Physical Internet (PI) Market Growth

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Physical Internet Market Analysis by Type, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Region - Forecast till 2050” valuation is poised to grow at a healthy CAGR throughout the forecast period (2021–2050).

The increasing support for zero emission logistics will boost market growth over the forecast period. In terms of sustainability and efficiency, the Physical Internet is without a doubt the most ambitious concept in transportation logistics. It marks a significant shift in freight transportation and logistics, enabling resources and assets to be used much more efficiently. The PI is founded on a thorough and methodical integration of network and flow of networks principles. The Physical Internet promises a seamless integration of logistical flows from various carriers (through enhanced pooling & shared networks). Furthermore, to give customer value, the Physical Internet recommends pooling resources and assets in open, linked, and shared networks (i.e., connecting existing (business) network, resources and capabilities) so that network partners and users may readily access them.

Report Metric Details Market Size Significant Value CAGR Substantial CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2050 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Component, Vertical, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Vendors Amazon.com Inc. (US), UPS (US), AmeriCold Logistics LLC (US), Mercedes-Benz Group AG (Germany), SF Express Co. Ltd. (China), Yamato Logistics Ltd. (Hong Kong), DHL (Germany), FedEx Corporation (US), Velove Bikes AB (Sweden), MIXMOVE (Norway) Key Market Opportunities Rising Benefits of Physical Internet to offer Robust Opportunities Key Market Drivers Increasing Support for Zero Emission Logistics to Boost Physical Internet (PI) Market Growth

Physical Internet Market Drivers

Rising Benefits of Physical Internet to offer Robust Opportunities

The rising benefits of physical internet like truck driver’s improved quality of life, cheaper costs, and smooth & efficient freight transit will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period. The physical internet is a diverse field of study and activity aimed at improving logistical operations to create more effective, efficient, & long-lasting supply chains. The current manner of transporting, storing, & handling freight is indeed unsustainable in terms of economics, the environment, and society. Inefficiency pervades practically each stage of our operations, from the empty trucks going 50 to 100 miles for picking up their next loads to massive distribution centres that sit idle for days or weeks at a time. The physical internet (PI) proposes a global logistics system that transports products in modular containers that are standard-sized, between continents and platforms as quickly and easily as the internet transfers digital information. That is the concept of the Physical Internet, which is creating both enthusiasm and money in the logistics industry, particularly in the EU.

Need for Mental Shift to PI to act as Market Restraint

The need for mental shift to PI (physical internet) may act as a market restraint over the forecast period. The PI Market is rapidly increasing and is likely to grow further as a result of many driving factors. However, due to the lack of understanding, the PI has a tough time reaching out to potential clients. A mental shift is required at various levels, beginning with retailers and shippers, who rely mostly on the freight forwarders and logistics service providers’ skills and, who are lesser prescriptive & demanding of services, specialized assets, and infrastructure regarding how services get delivered, with a focus on service quality and level. In order to build on their assets, capabilities, and resources, freight forwarders and logistic service providers must openly offer access to services & rest on the solutions of other logistics networks via defining standard and common processes which will facilitate network and service interoperability.

Physical Internet Market Segments

The global physical internet market is bifurcated based on type, component, organization, and vertical.

By type, the physical internet market is segmented into Logistic Nodes and Logistic Networks.

By component, the physical internet market is segmented into solution (Asset Management, Warehouse Management, Transportation Management, Workforce Management, Cold Chain Management, Data Management & Analytics, Network Management & Security, Others) and services (Planning & Consulting, Deployment & Integration, Support & Maintenance).

By organization size, the physical internet market is segmented into Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises.

By vertical, the physical internet market is segmented into Retail & E-Commerce, Transportation & Logistics, and Pharmaceuticals.

Physical Internet Market Regional Analysis

Europe to Head Physical Internet Market

Europe is predicted to contribute the most market share globally. Europe has been active and cognizant in the creation of the PI since 2010. The ALICE, which is financed by the European Union, included the Physical Internet into its freight systems. On a European level, 2030 has been set as the target date for a PI that would replace current logistical systems. It is planned in being fully operational in ten years, by 2040. Its operations will be analogous to the internet's, including data-transfer protocols used in real-world transportation procedures. The area is also making good progress, with the most advanced PI implementation roadmap in the world, as well as strong momentum from projects in France, Austria, Germany, & the Netherlands.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Physical Internet Market

During the projected period, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-developing market in the worldwide Physical Internet market, owing to increasing internet penetration, rapid digital transformation, expanding use of 5G & 4G LTE services, and other factors. Furthermore, Asia has significant expansion and innovation potential in the PI business.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has possessed an impact on nearly every business on the earth. As a result, the effect on the logistics and transportation industries is substantial. The COVID-19 outbreak has possessed a direct effect on logistics firms that handle commodity transit, flow, and storage. Logistics organizations, as an important component of value chains inside as well as outside of international borders, facilitate trade and commerce and help businesses deliver their products to customers. The epidemic's disruption of supply chains has affected the sector's economic development, competitiveness, and employment creation. The transportation & logistics industry is particularly vulnerable to economic downturns. Firms are working hard to meet demand and adjust their portfolios, with the commercial shipping transporting more than 80% of global commerce volume. Nonetheless, despite such rebalancing and the anticipated increase in need for logistics services post the coronavirus issues are resolved, the shipping industry's volumes are forecast to shrink by 20-25 percent. Several airlines are modifying their aircraft to allow their passenger flights to act as freight planes in order to prevent fatal business interruptions.

Physical Internet Market Competitive Analysis

Dominant Key Players on Physical Internet Market Covered are:

Amazon.com Inc. (US)

UPS (US)

AmeriCold Logistics LLC (US)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (Germany)

SF Express Co. Ltd. (China)

Yamato Logistics Ltd. (Hong Kong)

DHL (Germany)

FedEx Corporation (US)

Velove Bikes AB (Sweden)

MIXMOVE (Norway)

