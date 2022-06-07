The medical aesthetic devices market is anticipated to expand due to an increase in the global aging population. Moreover, shifting preferences toward minimally invasive or noninvasive cosmetic procedures could also bolster the demand for newly developed medical aesthetic devices in the upcoming years.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market to Surpass USD 25 billion by 2027 | DelveInsight

The medical aesthetic devices market is anticipated to expand due to an increase in the global ageing population. Moreover, shifting preferences toward minimally invasive or non-invasive cosmetic procedures could also bolster the demand for newly developed medical aesthetic devices in the upcoming years.

According to the latest report published by DelveInsight, “Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Insight,” the global medical aesthetic devices market is likely to grow significantly due to an increase in various cosmetic procedures, either surgical or nonsurgical, globally. In addition, factors such as an increase in trauma injuries, different types of cancer requiring reconstructive surgeries following the treatment, a rise in obesity among the population, and growing technological advancement in the product arena are expected to add to the market growth. This report will provide an in-depth understanding of the medical aesthetic devices market, further benefiting the competitors or stakeholders operating in the medical aesthetic devices market.

Key Takeaways From the Medical Aesthetic Devices Market

DelveInsight expects North America to dominate the global medical aesthetic devices market during the forecast period.

The leading aesthetic medical device companies such as Johnson & Johnson, HansBioMed., AbbVie Inc., Sebbin, Sientra, Inc., POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Suneva Medical, Hanson Medical Inc., SurgiSil, Surgiform Technologies LLC, Alma Lasers, Candela Medical., Lumenis., Cutera., Sciton Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Venus Concept., TRIA BEAUTY, Cynosure Inc., and GALDERMA, are currently working in the medical aesthetic devices market.

, are currently working in the medical aesthetic devices market. In May 2021, GC Aesthetics, Inc. , a privately-held medical technology company providing aesthetic solutions, launched its next generation of breast implants, PERLE™.

, a privately-held medical technology company providing aesthetic solutions, launched its next generation of breast implants, PERLE™. In February 2021, Galderma received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Restylane® Defyne for the augmentation and correction of mild to moderate chin retrusion for adults over the age of 21.

received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Restylane® Defyne for the augmentation and correction of mild to moderate chin retrusion for adults over the age of 21. In November 2020, Lutronic Introduced Intelligent Care in Muscle Stimulation with IntelliSTIM™ – a third-generation body sculpting device.

Introduced Intelligent Care in Muscle Stimulation with IntelliSTIM™ – a third-generation body sculpting device. Thus, due to such developments in the market, rapid growth will be observed in the Medical Aesthetic Devices market during the forecast period.

Medical Aesthetic Devices

According to the US FDA, medical aesthetic devices are used to treat or enhance a person’s appearance. There are various minimally invasive or noninvasive medical aesthetic devices for various treatments, including skin resurfacing, noninvasive lipolysis, skin laxity, excessive fat, cellulite, scars, moles, and others.

A rise in the number of various cosmetic procedures worldwide because of an increase in the population who are conscious of their appearance is expected to augment the demand for these devices.

Medical Aesthetic Devices: Market Insights

Geographically, the global medical aesthetic devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America currently leads the global medical aesthetic devices market in revenue share and is projected to hold its market position during the study period. North America’s domination stems from various factors, such as the rising burden of breast cancer, trauma injuries, and an increasing prevalence of obesity.

In addition, the rising aging population in the region who are likely to lose skin laxity, sagging jowls, wrinkles, and others is expected to increase the demand for aesthetic procedures, thereby increasing the need for medical aesthetic devices. Thus, the rising geriatric population in the region coupled with various external factors that hamper a person’s appearance are likely to increase the regional Medical Aesthetic Devices market.

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Dynamics

The medical aesthetic devices market is expected to grow significantly with the rise in the global elderly population. Furthermore, increased efforts by major players to develop and introduce new and innovative products and active manufacture of various aesthetic devices to cater to the target demographic are expected to drive development in the medical aesthetic devices market in the coming years.

However, the high cost of these devices and procedures, clinical risks and consequences associated with medical aesthetic treatments, and a lack of reimbursement regulations in some countries are some of the factors constraining the global medical aesthetic devices market.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has slumped the medical aesthetic devices market due to the canceled or denied elective surgeries across the globe to curb the transmission of the infection. However, due to the approval and administration of numerous COVID-19 vaccines worldwide, the medical aesthetic devices market is projected to regain normalcy during the post-pandemic.

Scope of the Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study period: 2019–2027

2019–2027 Market segmentation by product type - Energy-based aesthetic devices (laser-based aesthetic devices, radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices, light-based aesthetic devices, others), non-energy based aesthetic devices (botulinum toxin, dermal fillers, dermabrasion, and microdermabrasion, implants, others)

Energy-based aesthetic devices (laser-based aesthetic devices, radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices, light-based aesthetic devices, others), non-energy based aesthetic devices (botulinum toxin, dermal fillers, dermabrasion, and microdermabrasion, implants, others) Market segmentation by application - Skin resurfacing and tightening, body contouring and cellulite reduction, hair removal, facial aesthetic procedures, breast augmentation, others

Skin resurfacing and tightening, body contouring and cellulite reduction, hair removal, facial aesthetic procedures, breast augmentation, others Market segmentation by end-user - Hospitals, dermatology clinics, others

- Hospitals, dermatology clinics, others Market segmentation by geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Johnson & Johnson, HansBioMed., AbbVie Inc., Sebbin, Sientra, Inc., POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Suneva Medical, Hanson Medical Inc., SurgiSil, Surgiform Technologies LLC, Alma Lasers, Candela Medical., Lumenis., Cutera., Sciton Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Venus Concept., TRIA BEAUTY, Cynosure Inc., GALDERMA, among others Porter’s five forces analysis, product profiles, case studies, KOL’s views, analyst’s view

DelveInsight Analysis: The medical aesthetic devices market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.46% to reach about USD 25.80 billion by 2027.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Medical Aesthetic Devices Market 7 Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11. About DelveInsight

