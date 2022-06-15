Why In Home Care Can Be More Beneficial Than Facility Care

You may be wondering if in-home care is better than assisted living facilities. Here are five advantages of in-home care and how they compare to other options.

Our highly trained and dedicated caregivers can help your loved one stay in their home for as long as safely possible—a dream come true for many elders.” — Lisa McNee

MANHATTAN , NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Choosing the best care option for an elderly family member or friend can be hard. You have to weigh the pros and cons of each choice, taking into account your own preferences, your finances, ones health, and other things. You may also feel guilty or have doubts, which can make it even harder to decide what to do. As you think about what to do next and where to turn, you may wonder if in-home care in is better than nursing homes or assisted living facilities. We've made a list of five good things about in-home care and how they compare to other options to help you figure this out.

1. Places that are familiar and comfortable

The most obvious benefit of in-home care is that it lets seniors stay in their own homes. This means they don't have to change their routines or deal with the stress that comes with moving. Seniors with Alzheimer's or dementia can find sudden changes in their surroundings, like moving to a nursing home, to be very stressful.

2. Customizable care

Whether your elderly loved one needs care part-time or all the time, in-home care offers flexible scheduling and a wide range of services that can be tailored to their specific needs. Your loved one will be matched with a caregiver who is a good fit and can help with specific tasks when care is needed.

3. How much it costs

Most of the time, in-home care is cheaper than care in nursing homes or assisted living facilities. Even though many good facilities offer a wide range of services, this "one-size-fits-all" approach could mean that your loved one pays for amenities they don't even use. Because in-home care providers offer a variety of care options, many families can save money by only paying for services on the days they need them. This doesn't mean that the quality of care is lower. Also, staying at home saves money on the costs of moving and storing.

4. One-on-one care

Most of the time, there are more seniors than caregivers in nursing homes. This means that seniors often have to wait to get the help they need. With in-home care, caregivers give one-on-one care that is more personalized. This helps them get to know their clients better and lets them find out what your loved one likes, dislikes, and is interested in. In-home care also helps caregivers predict needs, talk to the person well, be a good friend, and find problems that need to be brought to your attention.

5. Maintaining independence

If your loved one only needs help with a few tasks, moving to a nursing home could mean giving up their independence sooner than they should. For example, your loved one may need help shopping for groceries, but they can still plan and cook meals on their own. In a nursing home, your loved one might not be able to plan and make their own meals anymore. With an in-home caregiver, on the other hand, your loved one can keep doing these things on their own while getting help in other ways.

Comfort Keepers can help you with in-home care in Manhattan.

At Comfort Keepers, our caregivers provide quality in-home care services in Manhattan that are hard to find in nursing homes and other places.