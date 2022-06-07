Border Patrol is Investigating Itself Following Deaths, Report Reveals

“This guy is pretty much scalped over here. This guy, he’s breathing but I couldn’t get a pulse on him. I think he’s going,” a Border Patrol agent is heard saying on New Mexico State Police body cam footage from August 3, 2021. Early that morning, Border Patrol agents pursued a vehicle at high speeds on a narrow road, causing a crash that killed two people and injured eight others.

One of those who died following the August 3 crash was Erik Molix, a U.S. citizen whose parent is now our client. Between 2019 and 2021, the number of deaths resulting from Border Patrol vehicle pursuits jumped 11-fold, to 23 deaths last year. The body count for such chases continues to increase this year. The agency’s deadly actions raise urgent questions about how these pursuits are investigated and what measures are taken to ensure public safety and accountability. Of particular concern has been the involvement of Border Patrol Critical Incident Teams (CITs). For the first time ever, we were able to obtain a copy of the incident report produced by a CIT following a fatal incident. That report, on the August 3 crash, is littered with inconsistencies and inaccuracies, revealing how CITs operate in a way that could obfuscate the facts of the incident and protect the Border Patrol and its agents from accountability. This report proves that ending CITs, as U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced it will do at the end of this fiscal year, is not enough. The agency must preserve all past records created by the CITs and initiate an independent review of cases impacted by CIT involvement.

Investigators Charged with Protecting their Own

Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol’s parent agency, has a long history of allowing personnel to commit abuses with impunity. The agency’s disciplinary system has long failed to secure appropriate outcomes for misconduct. At the center of the internal system to review agents’ misconduct and issue disciplinary consequences is the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR). While OPR is tasked with conducting independent and impartial investigations, confidence in their results is wholly undermined by the involvement of Border Patrol’s CITs as investigators. Documents uncovered by the Southern Border Communities Coalition last year revealed the existence of CITs, whose stated mission is the “mitigation of civil liability” for Border Patrol agents who might face lawsuits for misconduct. CITs report to Border Patrol leadership at the sector level and are tasked with conducting investigations of “any traffic collision” and any Border Patrol conduct that “results in death, serious bodily injury, significant property damage, or other exposure to significant civil liability.” These teams, which do not operate independently or impartially, have a clear bias and conflict of interest when they are charged with investigating incidents where agency personnel may prove to be liable for misconduct.

Our client walks where her son was killed with ACLU of Texas Staff Attorney Shaw Drake. Credit: Sharon Chischilly

Troublingly, CITs are not designated by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management as criminal investigators and are not authorized to undertake any such investigations. All other federal agencies tasked with the investigation of potential criminal misconduct operate under explicit statutory authority. The U.S. Department of Justice’s own standards and guidelines for internal investigations further instruct that only allegations of minor misconduct, such as “discourtesy or rudeness,” should be relegated to the “unit level,” with oversight by the authorized internal affairs office. James Tomsheck, head of CBP Internal Affairs from 2006 to 2014, stated in court documents published in 2021 that Border Patrol “had no authority to investigate, but it nonetheless consistently tried to assert investigative authority, and very frequently interfered with legitimate investigations,” adding that, “It was standard practice for Border Patrol to defend incidents in use of force, to always make it appear that it was justified.” Little is known about CITs’ activities in cases involving deadly vehicle pursuits, beyond their apparent mandate within the agency to investigate such incidents. We were only able to confirm the direct involvement of an El Paso Sector’s CIT in investigating the recent crash that killed our client’s son by way of state-level public records requests — and the CIT report for this crash raises more questions than it answers.

Deeply Flawed CIT Investigation of Deadly Crash in New Mexico

The CIT report for the August 3 incident is the first of its kind obtained by advocates investigating CBP accountability. It provides us with unprecedented insight into how CIT investigators process a scene and the quality of the reporting that they generate, upon which OPR and other investigators rely. The 162-page “Report of Investigation” indicates that the CIT played the central role in investigating the deadly crash. The CIT responded immediately, deploying investigators to the scene of the crash as well as the regional hospitals where victims had been transported. They photographed the crash, collected physical evidence, obtained video recordings and radio communications, interviewed and photographed the victims and Border Patrol agents involved, obtained reports from New Mexico State Police and the El Paso County Office of the Medical Examiner, and analyzed the evidence gathered from the scene. Their investigators reconstructed the crash and calculated the vehicle’s estimated speed. Troublingly, the CIT report is riddled with errors, gaps, and inconsistencies that fundamentally undermine the investigation. The report contains multiple inconsistent narratives that purport to describe when and why a Border Patrol agent initially began to follow the victims’ vehicle as it approached a Border Patrol checkpoint on NMSR 185, in rural southern New Mexico, and the CIT investigators make no effort in the report to identify or reconcile those discrepancies. The report’s summary says that the agent initially followed the vehicle “at a distance,” but when the vehicle passed the checkpoint the Border Patrol agent was, according to the CIT investigators’ summaries of video recordings, only 0.04 seconds behind the vehicle. The report is unclear about when the Border Patrol agent following the vehicle activated his emergency equipment, which is a critical data point because CBP policies regarding vehicle pursuits only apply when an agent activates their lights and sirens. The agent reportedly did not activate his emergency equipment until after the vehicle bypassed the checkpoint, even though he was already following the vehicle extremely closely. Some of the vehicle’s passengers reportedly only saw emergency lights but did not hear sirens, but the investigators make no mention of whether recordings indicate if both lights and sirens were in fact activated. Both are mandatory under CBP’s vehicle pursuit policy. Additionally, summaries of video recordings in the report indicate that Border Patrol agents at the checkpoint set out “spike strips” to attempt to stop the vehicle, but the E-STAR Incident Report states that no such devices were deployed. Again, the CIT investigators make no note of this discrepancy.

A photo of victim Erik Molix. Credit: Sharon Chischilly