Last Mile Delivery Market Set to Expand at over 16% by 2025, Forecasts Fairfield Market Research

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand for last mile delivery services across the world’s top 100 cities is set for a huge 60% upsurge over the next decade, as indicated by the World Economic Forum. Exponential ecommerce expansion, coupled with the pandemic situation that compelled consumers to demand doorstep goods delivery, remains the key factor driving the global last mile delivery market. Fairfield Market Research in its new study forecasts a stupendous growth outlook for the market between 2021 and 2025, and offers a detailed analysis of the market performance.



Key Highlights

Last mile delivery market to exhibit a robust CAGR of over 16.6% during forecast period

FMCG remains dominant revenue generator with more than 37% market value share

Technological advances continue to play a vital role in building efficiency of last mile delivery systems

Electric vehicle (EV) last mile gains ground

COVID-19 pandemic continues to act as a catalyst in establishment of autonomous, and contactless delivery models



Market Shows Maximum Growth in FMCG Sector

Last mile delivery services experienced a sudden spike as the need for doorstep supply of FMCGs, and daily essentials during the initial months of pandemic rose. Rampant ecommerce expansion and smartphone penetration across urban, and rural areas have been crucial. Accounting for more than 37% share in total market revenue, FMCG is expected to maintain the lead. Meanwhile, pharma & healthcare, and F&B supplies will make up for over a third of the global last mile delivery market value.

New Trends Emerge

To remain relevant even as pandemic subsides, last mile delivery companies are focussing on M&A and JVs. The market is highly competitive, and continues to witness advent of the direct-to-consumer model. While restaurants, and retailers collaborate with last mile delivery service providers, leading cab aggregators like Uber look to establish last mile delivery suppliers. Onset of winters in the West is pushing trends like faster/premium/same-day delivery of winter gifting goods. The study suggests that around 25% of consumers tend to willingly pay a premium for same-day delivery.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

REPORT FEATURES DETAILS Service Coverage Business-To-Business B2B

Business-To-Consumer B2C

Customer-To-Customer C2C Vehicle Coverage Two Wheelers

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Drones Delivery Time Coverage Regular Delivery

Same Day/ Instant Delivery Topography Coverage Rural

Tier 3 Cities

Tier 2 Cities

Tier 1 - Metros Cargo Type Coverage Dry Goods

Postal Goods

Liquid Goods End Use Industry Coverage Chemical

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

FMCG

Hi-tech Product Industry

Food and Beverage

Others Geographical Coverage North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW) Leading Companies Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)

DHL (Deutsche Post AG)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

USPS

UPS

XPO Logistics

FedEx

Amazon

DSV A/S

GEODIS

Delhivery

Lalamove

Starship Technologies

Walmart

Others(J.B.Hunt, Nuro, LogiNext, PostMates, Bringg, Matternet, Deliv, Roadie, Routific) Report Highlights Key Market Indicators, Macro-micro economic impact analysis, Technological Roadmap, EV/ BREXIT/ Ecommerce impact analysis, Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, Industry Trends, Competition Landscape, Category, Region, Country-wise Trends & Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis (Demand and Supply Chain), Key Trends

