Last Mile Delivery Market Set to Expand at over 16% by 2025, Forecasts Fairfield Market Research
/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand for last mile delivery services across the world’s top 100 cities is set for a huge 60% upsurge over the next decade, as indicated by the World Economic Forum. Exponential ecommerce expansion, coupled with the pandemic situation that compelled consumers to demand doorstep goods delivery, remains the key factor driving the global last mile delivery market. Fairfield Market Research in its new study forecasts a stupendous growth outlook for the market between 2021 and 2025, and offers a detailed analysis of the market performance.
Key Highlights
- Last mile delivery market to exhibit a robust CAGR of over 16.6% during forecast period
- FMCG remains dominant revenue generator with more than 37% market value share
- Technological advances continue to play a vital role in building efficiency of last mile delivery systems
- Electric vehicle (EV) last mile gains ground
- COVID-19 pandemic continues to act as a catalyst in establishment of autonomous, and contactless delivery models
For more insights into the Market, Get a Sample Copy of Last Mile Delivery Market: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/last-mile-delivery-market/request-sample
Market Shows Maximum Growth in FMCG Sector
Last mile delivery services experienced a sudden spike as the need for doorstep supply of FMCGs, and daily essentials during the initial months of pandemic rose. Rampant ecommerce expansion and smartphone penetration across urban, and rural areas have been crucial. Accounting for more than 37% share in total market revenue, FMCG is expected to maintain the lead. Meanwhile, pharma & healthcare, and F&B supplies will make up for over a third of the global last mile delivery market value.
New Trends Emerge
To remain relevant even as pandemic subsides, last mile delivery companies are focussing on M&A and JVs. The market is highly competitive, and continues to witness advent of the direct-to-consumer model. While restaurants, and retailers collaborate with last mile delivery service providers, leading cab aggregators like Uber look to establish last mile delivery suppliers. Onset of winters in the West is pushing trends like faster/premium/same-day delivery of winter gifting goods. The study suggests that around 25% of consumers tend to willingly pay a premium for same-day delivery.
FedEx Corporation, CEVA Logistics, Cargo Carriers, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., CJ Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel, Concargo Private Ltd, Interlogix Pty Ltd., DB SCHENKER, DHL Paket GmbH, Estes Express Lines, J&J Global Limited, Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd., KART, United Parcel Service Inc.
Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request Customization of Report: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/last-mile-delivery-market/request-customization
REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:
|REPORT FEATURES
|DETAILS
|Service Coverage
|
|Vehicle Coverage
|
|Delivery Time Coverage
|
|Topography Coverage
|
|Cargo Type Coverage
|
|End Use Industry Coverage
|
|Geographical Coverage
|
|Leading Companies
|
|Report Highlights
|Key Market Indicators, Macro-micro economic impact analysis, Technological Roadmap, EV/ BREXIT/ Ecommerce impact analysis, Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, Industry Trends, Competition Landscape, Category, Region, Country-wise Trends & Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis (Demand and Supply Chain), Key Trends
About Us
Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.
Contact
Fairfield Market Research
London, UK
UK +44 (0)20 30025888
USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746
Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/
Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com