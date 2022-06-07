U.S. Supreme Court opinions: June 7

The United States Supreme Court has issued three new opinions.

In Siegel v. Fitzgerald, the court held that Congress’ enactment of a significant fee increase that exempted debtors in two states violated the uniformity requirement of the Bankruptcy Clause.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/21-441_3204.pdf

In Southwest Airlines Co. v. Saxon, the court held that airplane cargo loaders and ramp supervisors who frequently load and unload airplane cargo belong to a “class of workers engaged in foreign or interstate commerce” exempt from the Federal Arbitration Act’s coverage.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/21-309_o758.pdf

In Gallardo v. Marstiller, the court held that the Medicaid Act permits a state to seek reimbursement from settlement payments allocated for future medical care.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/20-1263_g2bh.pdf