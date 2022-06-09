How TSS Pro Sealants' New Moisture-Tolerant Solutions Empower DIYers and Contractors to Fortify Their Stone Surfaces

Unlike traditional sealing products, moisture-tolerant sealants can be applied to damp stone.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TSS Pro Sealants, a Houston stone sealant producer, introduces two new moisture-tolerant sealants and one slip-resistant sealant that mark significant advancements in sealing technology.

An all-purpose sealant, TSS Pro 150 is moisture-tolerant and provides long-term protection against staining and fading. It works on most natural stones except brick, limestone, Lueders limestone, and travertine.

Designed to prevent efflorescence on landscaping pavers, TSS Pro 250 is also moisture-tolerant and protects concrete, brick, and limestone against staining and fading.

Utilizing new technology to provide surface protection and slip-resistance simultaneously, TSS Pro 450 is a travertine sealant that prevents staining and fading. Unlike most non-slip travertine products, this all-in-one sealant leaves a matte finish.

Until now, stone sealants have only been effective when applied to dry stone. This is because moisture prevents traditional sealants from bonding with the stone's surface, which is necessary to create a durable protective layer. As a result, homeowners who wanted to seal their stone surfaces had to wait for dry conditions before applying a coating.

However, sealants that utilize moisture-tolerance technology can bond with stone surfaces even when they're damp. Now that moist conditions are no longer a hindrance, homeowners can seal their stone surfaces after a drizzle and still expect long-lasting protection.

Additionally, TSS Pro Sealants' managing director states that he frequently gets calls from clients who've attempted to seal their stone using other products. "They always complain that their product flakes off after just a few months," he claims. "However, our sealants' nano cross-linking technology creates a unique bond with a stone's surface—it actually enhances the stone's resistance to moisture."

Moisture-tolerant sealants also allow homeowners to seal their stone surfaces on their own schedules. With no need to plan around rainy weather conditions, homeowners can be more flexible when deciding when to apply their sealants.

Like all stones, travertine is vulnerable to weathering from the elements. However, its surface is naturally slick, especially when wet. This has prompted homeowners to attempt to enhance their travertine's surface traction while adding protection against weathering, too.

In the past, homeowners who wanted weatherproof, non-slip travertine had to apply an additional acrylic product on top of their stone sealant. However, these acrylic products leave a glossy finish, dramatically altering the travertine's original look.

With a matte-finish, all-in-one sealant like TSS Pro 450, DIY stone sealers and contractors can finally protect their travertine surfaces and make them less slippery with a single coating. This enables homeowners to save time on their sealing projects and ensure that their travertine surfaces are less likely to cause any injuries at home.

TSS Pro Sealants makes stone sealing more convenient for homeowners and contractors with its moisture-tolerant and grip-enhancing sealants. As a result, more people can seal their stone surfaces under broader conditions and expect long-lasting effects.

TSS Pro Sealants is a boutique producer of commercial-grade stone sealants. Using high-quality ingredients, the Houston company has provided countless homeowners and contractors with long-lasting sealants for many types of stone. Through its innovative, moisture-tolerant sealing formulations that homeowners can apply even in damp conditions, TSS Pro Sealants makes stone sealing more practical and accessible for all. For more information, please visit tssprosealants.com.

