Pipes Market is expected to 5.4 % CAGR, Surpassing US$ 225.5 Bn by 2032- Future Market Insights, Inc.

Europe pipes Market are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the next decade (2022-2032). By end use and material type, metal segment is projected create an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 32 .67 Bn between 2022 to 2032

Over the forecast period of 2022-2032, the global pipes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4 % to reach a valuation of US$ 225.5 Bn by the end of 2032. The pipe has applications in drain-waste-vent (DWV), sewers, water mains, water service lines, irrigation, conduit, and various industrial installations.



Significant demand for pipes in various industries and infrastructural development occurring in emerging economies are projected to drive the demand for pipes in the global market. The use of plumbing pipes in residential applications is mainly for the transportation of potable water and wastewater.

Rising Application of Metal Pipes in Commercial Sector to Push the Sales by 5,553 Mn by 2032

Commercial buildings such as hospitals, schools, office buildings, and retail stores often have specialized piping systems for different types of fluids. Industrial plants also have their own specific piping needs depending on the type of manufacturing process taking place.

Rising population is indirectly shaping the infrastructure across the globe. New and ongoing construction requires piping system, which in turn is expected to boost the demand for pipes over the coming years.

The market is witnessing growth due to the increasing demand for new build extensions and project investment in developing countries. The commercial segment is expected to hold the largest share and poised to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By material type, the metal segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By diameter, the metal segment is anticipated to dominate the market of pipes and is further expected to account for about 72.4% of the market share.

of the market share. By end-use, the commercial segment is projected create an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 32.67 Bn in between the forecast period.

Bn in between the forecast period. In terms of region, pipes sales in Europe are estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

“Increasing residential and commercial infrastructure development coupled with growing construction activities, particularly in developing economies such as India and China will create remunerative growth opportunities for pipes manufacturers.” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Key Segments Covered in Global Pipes Industry Analysis

Global Pipes Market by Material Type:

Plastic

Metal

Composite





Global Pipes Market by Diameter:

Plastic

Metal

Composite





Global Pipes Market by Sales Channel:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Composite

Global Pipes Market Competitive Landscape

Among the industry's key players are Orbia Advance Corp, ASTRAL POLYTECHNIK Ltd., Geberit AG, Finolex Industries Ltd., Formosa Plastic Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corp., Advanced Drainage Systems Incorporated, Polypipe Group Plc, AGRU Kunststofftechnik Gesellschaft M.B.H, FRANK GmbH, Contech Engineered Solutions LLC, Wienerberger AG, Mexichem SAB de CV and others

Want More Insights?

The research report analyses the market demand trend for the global pipes between 2022 and 2032. Comprehensive analysis is provided in global pipes market report based on COVID-19 impact, macroeconomic factors, market trends & market background. As per Future Market Insights’ research scope, the global pipes market report is studied and analyzed in the following segments such as by material type, diameter, end use & regions. The global pipes market report gives us qualitative and quantitative information about the companies.

