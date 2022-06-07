Players In The HP (High Potency) APIs Market Are Implementing Sustainable Business Practices To Reduce Their Environmental Impact As Per The Business Research Company's HP (High Potency) APIs Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers high potency APIs market size, high potency APIs market forecasts, major high potency APIs companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the HP (High Potency) APIs market, companies in the HP APIs market are trying to increase the sustainability of their operations. Players in the market are concerned about the adverse impact of their operations, which cannot be reversed on the environment. Hence, they are making efforts to achieve strong and sustained reductions in emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gases (GHGs) that would limit climate change going forward. For example, in October 2021, the IQ Green Chemistry Working Group adopted the Green Aspirational Level (GAL), originally developed by Boerhinger Ingelheim (3,4), as a standardized green efficiency goal for API manufacturing processes that factors in the complexity of the synthetic route. The consortium also developed a Green Scorecard to show the value-added impact of green chemistry and other improvements, including process simplification.



The global High Potency API market size is expected to grow from $22.61 billion in 2021 to $24.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The HP high potency APIs market share is expected to reach $34.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Merck KGaA, a company headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, was the largest competitor in the high potency API manufacturing market in 2021, with a 2.68% share of the market. Merck KGaA is a pharmaceutical and chemical company. The company offers prescription medicines and drugs for treating cancer, growth hormone deficiencies, infertility, and allergen immunotherapy. It also provides life science products and services for research and applied laboratory applications and specialty chemicals such as OLED materials and liquid crystals. Merck's growth strategy focuses on strategic investments in order to expand its operations. For example, in September 2020, the company announced an investment for the expansion of high potency APIs (HPAPI) capability at its facility near Madison, Wisconsin, USA. The expansion improves the current capabilities and capacity of manufacturing facilities for the production of high-potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPI).

Major players in the HPAPI market are Eli Lily and Company, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Sanofi, Hospira Inc., BASF SE, Covidien plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co. Inc., Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Bayer AG, Carbogen Amcis AG, Lonza, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Mylan Inc., AbbVie, AstraZeneca plc and GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

The global HP (high potency) APIs market is segmented by type into innovative HPAPI, generic HPAPI; by synthesis type into synthetic HPAPI, biotech HPAPI; by therapeutic application into oncology, hormonal disorder, glaucoma, other therapeutic applications (respiratory disorders, CVD, diabetes, cosmetology, and erectile dysfunction).

North America was the largest region in the high potency APIs (HPAPI) market in 2021. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the HP APIs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

