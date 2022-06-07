GlobalData Plc: Zero Trust – The Next Big Thing in Cybersecurity

A growing number of organizations are implementing zero trust to accelerate their digital transformation

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero trust is a strategic approach to secure infrastructure and data that necessitates all users, whether in or outside an organization’s network, to constantly be authenticated, authorized, and validated for security configuration and posture before providing access to applications or data. Zero trust can be achieved both ways, with or without the integration of blockchain technology.



As the world goes more digital, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrations, traditional perimeter-based security models are no longer sufficient to address the growing cybersecurity concerns. The zero-trust approach arguably enables organizations to be better positioned against the major reasons for security breaches (such as user impersonation, password reuse, and stolen credentials) by evaluating numerous pieces of information to confirm one's identity before granting access to the network.

The Zero Trust Market Research Report offered by GlobalData highlights the factors driving and challenging the implementation of zero trust, regulatory scenario, and the future potential of zero trust in the coming years to secure cloud-native applications.

Advantages of Zero Trust Security

Identity Management

Focus on Safer Data

Better Compliance and Visibility

Secure Network

Reduced Breach Impact



Key Subsets of Zero Trust Security

Privilege access management

Endpoint monitoring, detection, and response

Network detection and response

Vulnerability management and patching

Major Industries Adopting Zero Trust Security

Financial Services: To encrypt data and prevent lateral movement of hackers

Healthcare: To verify users to better protect patient identifiable information

Telecom: To secure access and connectivity to cloud-native businesses

Transportation: For cloud-based connected security suite offerings

Others: To securitize remote data centers and eliminate data breaches via machine-to-machine access



Zero Trust Market Overview

Key Advantages Identity Management, Focus on Safer Data, Better Compliance and Visibility, Secure Network, and Reduced Breach Impact Key Subsets Privilege Access Management, Endpoint Monitoring, Detection, and Response, Network Detection and Response, and Vulnerability Management and Patching Major Industries Financial Services, Healthcare, Telecom, Transportation, and Others

Zero Trust Market Report Scope

Technology Decoding: presents the need for a zero trust model, challenges addressed by zero trust, definition and major advantages, comparison between traditional security model and zero trust model, illustrative zero trust architecture, prominent use cases, and active startups and enterprises.

Media & Trend Analysis: highlights the presentation of zero trust from the media perspective – major news and lauds from social media promoting the technology. It also includes mentions of web zero trust in company annual filings and hiring trends.

Investment Radar: outlines the total investment trends, prominent acquisition initiatives, venture capital investment trends, leading investors, and corporate investors and investees

Innovation Explorer: introduces game-changing company innovations with a spotlight on startups, select corporate partnerships inclined at future product developments

Patent Landscape Analysis: provides a broad-level analysis of the trends in patent filings and grants, technology leaders, filing trends by technology and industry, priority countries, and some interesting patents of zero trust from corporations and startups.

The Road Ahead: summarizes the drivers and challenges, strategies to address challenges, regulatory landscape, implementational challenges, potential use cases and new concepts emerging, and outlook

