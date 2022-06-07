GlobalData Plc: Domestic Acquisitions Dominated M&A Deal Volume in Q1 2022

However, in terms of M&A deal value, domestic deals recorded a drop in Q1 2022 compared to the previous quarter

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The top 20 global M&A deals in Q1 2022 were driven by several themes including metaverse, cloud, data analytics, cybersecurity, AR, VR, and geopolitics. 11 out of the top 20 global M&A deals in Q1 2022 were from the TMT sector.



The Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes and Industries in Q1 2022 – Thematic Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in Q1 2022 across 18 sectors including aerospace, defense, & security, apparel, automotive, banking & payments, construction, consumer, foodservice, healthcare, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil & gas, packaging, pharma, power, retail, technology, media & telecoms, travel & tourism.

M&A Market Segmentation by Region

North America

Europe

China

South and Central America

Middle East and Africa

APAC Ex-China

North America continued to dominate global M&A activity in Q1 2022. All regions reported a decrease in both M&A deal value and volume in Q1 2022 compared to the previous quarter.

M&A Market Segmentation by Deal Size

<$10M

$10-100

$100-1B

Deal Size >1B

The global M&A market recorded 143 billion-dollar-plus deals in Q1 2022.

M&A Market Segmentation by Sectors

Aerospace, Defense & Security

Apparel

Automotive

Banking & Payments

Construction

Consumer Goods

Foodservice

Healthcare

Insurance

Medical Devices

Mining

Oil & Gas

Packaging

Pharma

Power

Retail

TMT

Travel & Tourism

TMT continued to be the biggest sector in terms of both M&A deal value and volume in Q1 2021. The packaging sector witnessed a moderate growth from Q1 2021 in terms of M&A deal value, while the remaining sectors recorded a drop.

M&A Market Overview

Key Regions North America, Europe, China, South and Central America, Middle East and Africa, and APAC Ex-China M&A Deal Sizes <$10M, $10-100, $100-1B, and Deal Size >1B Key Sectors Aerospace, Defense & Security, Apparel, Automotive, Banking & Payments, Construction, Consumer Goods, Foodservice, Healthcare, Insurance, Medical Devices, Mining, Oil & Gas, Packaging, Pharma, Power, Retail, TMT, and Travel & Tourism

M&A Market Report Scope

This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in Q1 2022 across 18 sectors including aerospace, defense, & security, apparel, automotive, banking & payments, construction, consumer, foodservice, healthcare, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil & gas, packaging, pharma, power, retail, technology, media & telecoms, travel & tourism.

It identifies the themes driving most notable deals announced in Q1 2022 across all 18 sectors.

It also assesses the impact of COVID-19 on the M&A market.



