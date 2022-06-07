Carbon fiber reinforced polymer or carbon fiber reinforced plastic is a strong, light, and expensive composite material or fiber-reinforced polymer

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For some time, the automotive industry has been under pressure to change the way it designs and builds vehicles, due to factors such as the increasing impact of passenger and pedestrian safety requirements and the competitive intensity caused by globalization and manufacturing in low-cost economies. Furthermore, governmental pressure in Europe and North America to reduce CO2 emissions has prompted vehicle makers and their supply base to develop automotive technology to meet those strict emission limits. Consequently, more vehicles are incorporating components aimed at mass reduction, parts consolidation to reduce assembly costs, and more efficient recycling. The vehicle makers’ need to improve overall fuel economy in vehicles has led to the trend toward minimizing vehicle weight. The use of performance materials such as high-strength steel and aluminum is on the rise and heavier traditional materials, such as steel and iron, are being replaced whenever possible.



The Automotive Material Trends Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides a comprehensive overview of the global body material trends sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends, and market size forecasts. The intelligence report concentrates on forecasts on the five main materials used in vehicle manufacture, namely steel, aluminum, plastics, iron, and glass. Other innovations and applications are reviewed in the Technologies section of this report, including the use of carbon fiber in vehicle manufacturing.

Main Materials Used in Vehicle Manufacturing

Steel

Iron

Aluminum

Plastics

Glass



Although aluminum content in cars is increasing, albeit slowly, we should expect to see significant inroads emerging over the next few years. Aluminum is being used in a variety of vehicle manufacturing applications, including body panels and wheels. In addition, some vehicle makers are switching from traditional iron blocks for engines to aluminum construction. Although not as durable as iron, aluminum is lighter thereby boosting fuel economy. The automotive market has lately become the largest and fastest-growing single market sector for aluminum producers.

Material Technologies

Carbon fiber

Coatings

Magnesium

Organic materials

For some time, carbon fiber has been used in several applications in aerospace and marine fields. Carbon fiber reinforced plastics have now been drawing the automotive industry's attention as their lightness and strength can help the fuel efficiency of vehicles. However, the time-consuming work required to produce the materials is a drawback. Since carbon fiber is stronger, tougher, and lighter than steel, it can help increase fuel efficiency due to its lighter weight. Indeed, as carbon fiber is ten times stronger than regular-grade steel yet only one-quarter of the weight, carbon fiber composites used as automotive components are expected to reduce vehicle weight. Consumers benefit from lighter-weight vehicles with better fuel economy and all the safety benefits that come with vehicles of greater mass.

